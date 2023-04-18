Fighting in Sudan: Students trapped, hospitals shelled and diplomats attacked





CNN

–



For more than three days, students at the University of Khartoum have been trapped inside campus buildings as artillery and gunfire rain down around them in Sudan’s capital.

Fierce fighting between the country’s military and a paramilitary group has spread across the country since Saturday’s blast, but the university area is a particular hot spot because of its proximity to the Air Force One’s General Command. fighters flying overhead and nearby buildings destroyed by fire.

It’s scary that our country turned into a battlefield overnight, said 23-year-old Al-Muzaffar Farouk, one of 89 students, faculty members and staff sheltering inside the university’s library.

Food and water are running out, but leaving is not an option, one student has already been shot dead outside. Khalid Abdulmunem had tried to run towards the library from a nearby building when he was hit, Farouk said.

The students took his body and brought him inside despite the bullets that were raining down on us, he added.

The university confirmed Abdulmunem’s death in a Facebook post, saying he had been shot on campus. In a separate post on Monday, the university asked humanitarian organizations to help evacuate dozens of people trapped on campus.

Khartoum has been wracked by violence and chaos in a bloody power struggle between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Sudanese military leader, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The two leaders have traded blame for inciting fighting and breaking temporary ceasefires. Meanwhile, civilians are paying the price, with at least 180 people killed and another 1,800 injured, according to UN officials on Monday.

I can see the smoke outside rising from the buildings. And I can hear explosions from my apartment, loud gunshots from outside. The streets are completely empty, said Red Cross worker Germain Mwehu from Khartoum.

In the building where I stay, I saw families with children, children crying when there were airstrikes, terrified children, Mwehu said, adding that people had little or no access to food or medicine given the fierce fighting outside.

There are also children among the killed; a 6-year-old child died on Monday after RSF bombed a hospital in Khartoum and damaged a maternity hospital. Doctors were forced to evacuate, leaving behind some newborn patients in incubators.

At least half a dozen hospitals have been hit by both warring sides, according to the Sudanese Doctors Union.

Even diplomats and humanitarian workers have been targeted.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed there was an attack on a US diplomatic convoy on Monday.

Yesterday we had an American diplomatic motorcade that was shot at. “All of our people are safe, but this action was reckless, it was irresponsible and, of course, unsafe,” Blinken said at a news conference Tuesday.

The European Union’s ambassador to Sudan was also attacked at his residence on Monday, although he is now safe, according to a spokesman for the EU’s top diplomat.

And three workers from the UN World Food Program (WFP) were killed in the western Darfur region, prompting the WFP to temporarily suspend all services in the country.

In statements early Tuesday morning, the two rival factions pointed the finger at each other.

The RSF accused the army of carrying out airstrikes on residential areas and of attacking the headquarters of the EU ambassadors in Khartoum; meanwhile, the military accused the RSF of targeting the ambassadors’ residence and targeting the WFP headquarters in Darfur.

The UN and various foreign leaders have called for peace, with Blinken speaking separately to Burhan and Dagalo on Tuesday.

Blinken expressed his deep concern at the death and injury of so many Sudanese civilians and argued that a ceasefire was needed to deliver aid, reunite separated families and ensure the safety of diplomatic and humanitarian staff, according to a reading from US Department of State.

In his statement, Dagalo said that RSF will have another call to continue the dialogue. Burhans’ office also confirmed that he had spoken to Blinken about the critical situation in Sudan.

Foreign ministers from the G7 countries, made up of some of the world’s biggest economies, urged the factions to end hostilities immediately in their joint statement from Japan on Tuesday.

Volker Perthes, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Sudan, said on Monday that the organization had tried to persuade the two rival sides to hold fire for a period of time and asked them to protect embassies, UN offices, humanitarian and medical facilities. .

Both sides had agreed to a three-hour ceasefire on Sunday and again on Monday, with fighting resuming afterwards, Perthes said.

But both Burhan and Dagalo have since accused the other of breaking the ceasefire.

When CNN spoke to Burhan on Monday afternoon, the sound of gunfire could be heard in the background despite the supposed ceasefire, and Burhan claimed that Dagalo had violated it for the second day.

An RSF spokesman denied the accusations, claiming they had tried to stick to the ceasefire, but they continue to fire, leaving the RSF no choice but to defend itself by firing back.