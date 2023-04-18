“This deal puts money into members’ pay packages and they voted decisively to accept it” | Article, News | tidings

Photos: Jess Hurd

UNISON’s general secretary, Christina McAnea, gave the keynote address at UNISON’s annual health conference this afternoon (Monday) in Bournemouth and thanked leadership, staff and every health campaigner for their work during a difficult year for the NHS.

Throughout that year, the health service has faced the longest waiting times on record, the highest levels of dissatisfaction, the highest levels of staff vacancies.

But Ms McAnea argued it was a testament to the work of UNISON members, campaigners and staff that when public and media attention turned to NHS strikes in England, they put the blame where it belonged on the government in Westminster.

NHS pay disputes

She went on to praise the work done in Scotland in their dispute: Threats of industrial action and weeks of pay negotiations led by Wilma Brown herself, which resulted in a deal that delivered pay rises of between 3,700 and 6,500.

She also highlighted the work of UNISON Northern Ireland, saying: What a campaign! No government to talk to employers who can’t make decisions, yet you managed to get a lot of support and got the secretary of state to meet with you and now you have pay talks.

You have shown the power of UNISON. The power of a team approach. The power of solidarity and collective action.

Turning to the NHS England dispute, Ms McAnea said We warned the government in July and August that 1,400 was not enough and that a dispute was inevitable.

But again, the Tories in Westminster refused to talk to us. They refused to check the crisis in the NHS and the pay crisis affecting families across the UK.

NHS strikes in England

And so, the strikes started in December and we started with strike mandates at eight employers. Of course, we would have liked a lot more to cross the threshold of 50% of the votes.

But with so many branches getting over 40%, it was clear how much work had gone into it.

And I say to anyone who can’t bring themselves to be positive about the work of our unions, don’t belittle our efforts. Look what those eight branches accomplished. Publicity covered by the media supports the public.

She said it was a great privilege to meet amazing activists from Sheffield in Soundwell and Waterloo in Windy Nook. Adding that her job was made easier because I was able to see first hand both your dedication to your work and your determination to get through this fight.

She told delegates it was no coincidence that, days after UNISON received a strike mandate from 10 of the other 11 employers voted back, the Westminster government finally said it would talk to us and, critically, offered significantly more money.

We were prepared to outsource almost the entire ambulance service in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Blood draws, transplants and specialist hospitals would be another major blow to the government. It showed the strength of feeling.

Improved NHS payment offer

Speaking about the improved offer that came out of the negotiations, Christina said: Is it the best deal ever, of course not. Do you deserve more, yes you do. But this deal will put money into people’s pay packets. And the members have voted decisively to accept it.

Responding to the idea that 53% turnout is not high enough for a strong mandate, Ms McAnea said: If marriage took this to an industrial action vote, we would not hesitate to take people out on strike.

On the idea that UNISON members only accepted the offer because they are mostly low paid, she said: Many of our members may be underpaid, but that doesn’t mean they don’t understand, or don’t know what it means. this offer.

Don’t let anyone protect our members. We gave them the full information. We didn’t hide anything. We didn’t sugar coat it. And the members decided it themselves.

She continued: I appreciate that every union will do the best it can for its members. But we also believe in solidarity. We could have made a side deal and had separate talks. But we didn’t, because we believe in collective action.

More than that. The reason we need to do right by every part of the workforce in the NHS is because patients need every part of it to work. If it takes a village to raise a child. It takes a whole team to care for a patient.

Other ways to pay better

Moving on from the NHS pay dispute, Ms McAnea pointed out that strikes are just one way to get better pay. We also had the excellent campaign of maximum profits. You have put 150 million in the pay packets of people in back wages. We have over 59 direct salary campaigns in all regions and over the next year these campaigns will be expanded.

She concluded by saying: I love coming to this conference. What you do matters to everyone in this country and what you do matters to our union. You are at the center of the great political debate in our country right now.

So make sure you’re at the heart and center of what our great union does next.

Photo: Jess Hurd

Earlier in the day, the conference was opened by Wilma Brown, chair of the health service executive group.

Mrs. Brown opened by noting that: This year our annual meeting feels remarkably timely. Adding, it has been a long time since delegates were able to debate an actual wage increase at the conference.

However you feel about the offer, there’s no denying the impressive levels of commitment that have been achieved by the union. And this is evidence of the huge amount of work that the branches, regions and centers have done for this.

This level of participation did not happen by accident; it is the culmination of months of work. A big thank you to everyone who played a part in this massive effort.

Referring to reports that the government is considering the possibility of a nurse paying only the spine she said: Conference, I am a nurse and I am proud of it. But let me tell you now, I want nothing to do with this divisive nonsense!

At UNISON we value the role played by everyone in the NHS team. This is where we as a union get our strength and it is what makes the NHS sound. So I hope we will send a strong and united message in the coming days that the NHS cannot be divided in this way.

We are ‘One Team’ and it should stay that way.

Turning to devolution issues, she emphasized that even with different approaches from governments in each of the four countries, they remain dependent on Westminster for the size of the spending envelopes available to them.

She said: It is essential that we maintain our ability to harness the power of the whole union when we are pursuing campaigns in each of the four nations. This week we must ensure that we make it clear to governments across the UK that no UNISON member should ever be left behind when it comes to pay or anything else.