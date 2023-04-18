Top global energy transition news this week

This weekly roundup brings you the latest developments in the global energy sector.

Top energy news: Wind and solar reach record level of energy production in 2022; US Proposes Sweeping Cuts to Vehicle Emissions; Germany to shut down its remaining nuclear reactors.

For more on the World Economic Forum’s work in the energy space, visit the Center for Energy and Materials.

1. Slow growth of wind and solar power sector emissions



Wind and solar energy represented a record 12% of global electricity production last year. from 10% in 2021. A report by energy think tank Ember says 2022 could have marked the peak of emissions from the energy sector, which is the biggest source of planet-warming carbon dioxide.

Ember studied energy sector data from 78 countries representing 93% of global energy demand. It concluded that all renewable energy sources and nuclear power combined represented a 39% share of global generation last year, with solar’s share up 24% and wind up 17% from the previous year. . Overall, wind and solar power growth in 2022 met 80% of global electricity demand growth.

Wind and solar are slowing the growth of power sector emissions. Image: embers

Despite the global gas crisis and some countries reviving coal-fired power plants to meet demand, coal output rose 1.1%, while gas-fired power generation fell 0.2% as higher prices made the fuel more expensive to use. . If all electricity from wind and solar generation came from fossil fuels, power sector emissions would be 20% higher in 2022, says Ember.

As the global energy sector is the main source of CO2 emissions, the International Energy Agency says it must become the first sector to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. This means that wind and solar will have to 41% of global electricity production by 2030.

2. US to increase sales of electric vehicles and reduce emissions



The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed sweeping emissions cuts for new cars and trucks by 2032.. He says this could result in two out of every three new vehicles automakers sell being electric within a decade.

The proposal would represent the most aggressive U.S. vehicle emissions reduction plan to date, calling for a 13% annual average reduction in pollution and a 56% reduction in projected fleet average emissions above the 2026 requirements. The EPA is also proposing stricter new emissions standards for medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2032.

The EPA projects that the 2027-2032 model year rules will cut more than 9 billion metric tons (8 billion metric tons) of CO2 emissions by 2055. That would be equivalent to more than doubling total U.S. CO2 emissions last year.

The proposal is more ambitious than President Joe Biden’s 2021 goal, which calls for 50% of new vehicles to be electric vehicles (EVs) or plug-in hybrids by 2030. The United Auto Workers union, which has previously warned of job losses from the switch to EVs, says it will review the EPA’s proposal.

3. News in brief: More energy stories from around the world



Production cuts announced by OPEC+ producers risk exacerbating the oil supply deficit expected in the second half of the year and could harm consumers and the global economic recovery, says the International Energy Agency (IEA). OPEC+ called its sudden decision to cut a “precautionary measure” citing downside risks to oil demand this summer from high inventory levels and economic challenges.

The US power grid will nearly double in capacity from 2022 to 2050 to meet growing demand. and most of the new capacity built will be from renewable sources. Declining capital costs for solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage, as well as government subsidies, will make renewables a cost-effective option for building new power capacity, the Energy Information Administration says. in the USA.

World Bank says it will provide $200 million to help repair Ukraine’s energy and heating infrastructure, with $300 million more available. The country’s power grid suffered about $11 billion in damage last year.

Japan to review its hydrogen strategy by end of May with an ambitious target of increasing annual supply to 12 million tons by 2040. Citing massive hydrogen investments from the United States and Europe, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will accelerate the opening of supply chains in cooperation with Australia, Middle East and other Asian countries.

China plans to speed up approval of new coal mines and accelerate the construction of those already approved, to support its basic energy supply. Local energy consumption typically increases in the summer months due to household demand for air conditioning.

Germany is shutting down its last remaining nuclear reactors. following a decision to phase out the energy source two decades ago, reports Sky News. It comes as many other countries around the world are looking to increase nuclear power to help meet emissions targets and provide greater energy security.

China’s Sinopec says it will build a pipeline to transfer hydrogen from renewable energy projects in the northwestern region of Inner Mongolia in the cities to its east. While the country already operates pipelines for so-called “grey hydrogen” produced from fossil fuel sources, the project would be the country’s first “West to East” hydrogen transmission line.

Morocco’s state-owned producer of phosphates and fertilizers OCP says it has signed an agreement with the World Bank for a 100 million euro ($110 million) loan to build four solar power plants to power its industrial operations.. The loan is part of a $12.8 billion OCP investment plan to increase fertilizer production using renewable energy by 2027.

The US government faces a lawsuit over its alleged failure to use renewable energy sources in rebuilding Puerto Rico’s power grid. Conservation groups say it will make the U.S. territory less resilient to storms and more likely to experience widespread power outages by restoring its older fossil fuel systems without evaluating the potential environmental impacts.

4. More about energy from the Agenda



We’re approaching the beginning of the end of the fossil age, according to the fourth annual Global Electricity Review by energy think tank Ember. These tables show how renewables will replace fossil fuels and which regions are leading the way in decarbonisation.

Government spending on clean energy globally has increased by $500 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the IEA. However, most of the spending has been in advanced economies with developing ones focusing more on consumer affordability measures.

Fossil fuels still account for more than 80% of the world’s energy mix. Here’s everything you need to know about them.