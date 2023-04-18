Adequate funding is needed for MU’s international priorities in FY24





CRADLE has written The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs strongly supports several international credit union priorities in fiscal year 2024. The committee will hold a hearing with USAID Administrator Samantha Power on Wednesday. In light of today’s hearing and the Commissions’ role in appropriating funds for international aid programs, we are writing in strong support of the fiscal year 2024 funding levels of $50 million for the CDP; $30 million to expand the Agricultural Producers Credit Technical Assistance Project (CAP); and $50 million to support efforts by countries surrounding Ukraine to support the reintegration of displaced persons and Ukrainian refugees, the letter said. CDP is administered by USAID and is a global initiative that focuses on building the capacity of cooperative businesses and cooperative systems for self-reliance, local ownership, and sustainability. Its implementing partners have businesses and advanced cooperative systems in more than 18 countries and have supported more than 500 cooperatives and credit unions with a combined savings of $495 million over the life of the program. The CAP project is designed to strengthen partner credit unions and expand access to agricultural credit for farmers. CAP partners have received fuel, digital service and loan repayment services, among others, over the past year. USAID extended it until September 2024 in February. We are asking Congress to appropriate $30 million to expand the CAP Project to support Ukrainian credit unions in rebuilding their war-torn country to ensure credit union liquidity, access to savings and agricultural credit to support local food security and other community needs. it says in the letter. The CAP must be fully funded and expanded to continue when the current authorization expires at the end of fiscal year 2024.

