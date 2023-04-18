Can international law save the oceans?

Now that negotiations for an international treaty aimed at strengthening ocean protection have been successfully concluded in New York, Pascale Ricard, a specialist in international environmental and maritime law, tells CNRS News about the regulations currently in force and the difficulties in their implementation , as illustrated by the case of plastic pollution.

At a meeting in New York on March 4, UN member states finally agreed on an international treaty to increase ocean protection, after nearly twenty years of talks, including four formal negotiations. Why is this being hailed by NGOs as a turning point?

Pascal Ricard: The agreement aims to improve the protection of biodiversity in international marine areas, ie. located more than 200 nautical miles (370.4 km) from the coast, and including the high seas and the seabed beyond national jurisdiction. This covers 64% of the ocean’s surface, in other words, almost half of the Earth’s surface. Although the text still needs to be formally approved after legal validity, its content can no longer be significantly changed.

This treaty is truly decisive and provides a specific legal framework for two essential new instruments that will enable governments and international organizations to take action to preserve the biodiversity of these sectors. First of all, it facilitates the establishment of marine protected areas enforceable against all signatory states. It then sets out the procedures for implementing the general obligation to carry out environmental impact studies for all activities carried out in or that may affect international maritime areas.

However, the agreement is not just about storage. It also addresses the sustainable use of biodiversity and in this context clarifies the legal status and modalities of the use of marine genetic resources. Ecosystems beyond national jurisdiction are very diverse, such as in polar regions, or around deep hydrothermal vents, which are home to extremophile organisms of animal and plant origin. Such organisms, which sometimes live without light and at very high or low temperatures, are highly valued by the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries for the considerable profits they can generate.

This particular question has long raised issues of equity between developed and developing countries. The former wanted to maintain a system that allowed free access and use of genetic resources. The latter, without the necessary technologies, called for strict monitoring and sharing of their potential benefits, similar to the rules of the common heritage of humanity that apply to the international seabed area and its mineral resources under the Convention of Montego Bay. A compromise has now been reached between these two positions, creating a framework for access to these resources and the sharing of benefits derived from their exploitation. Finally, the treaty devotes a whole series of provisions to capacity building and technology transfer for developing countries, so that they can effectively fulfill their obligations.

The Montego Bay Convention that you mentioned is widely seen as a kind of constitution for the oceans, isn’t it?

PR:Yes. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which was signed in Montego Bay, Jamaica, in 1982 and entered into force in 1994, defines and regulates maritime zones. Territorial seas, which are under the full sovereignty of coastal states, begin where internal waters end at the baseline and extend 12 nautical miles (22,224 km) offshore. Beyond this is the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which stretches 200 nautical miles (370.4 km). Although states do not have full sovereignty within this area, they enjoy sole exploitation rights over resources on the continental shelf under the EEZ. Based on a number of geomorphological criteria, this distance can be extended to 350 nautical miles (648.2 km). Beyond the EEZ and continental shelf, it is necessary to make a distinction between the high seas and the international seabed area, both of which are covered by the new agreement after having long been ignored in the environmental debate.

For all these areas, the Convention provides, in particular, general obligations regarding the protection of the marine environment and fishing resources. However, these provisions are very insufficiently implemented by states, as they are not formulated precisely enough and, above all, are not regularly monitored and controlled, especially in areas located far from the sea. This is what led to the opening of negotiations on the treaty that will now be adopted.

Oceans are not only exploited for their biodiversity, but also affected by pollution, especially plastic waste. In recent months, this issue has come to the fore again with the mass washing up on the Atlantic coast of France of the tears of mermaids, small plastic beads that are used as raw material for plastic objects. What liability regime applies to this type of environmental disaster?

PR:The case of these industrial granules provides an iconic illustration of the pollution of seas and oceans by plastics and microplastics. These beads can be easily cast in all the many stages of the production chain and are very light. Carried by winds, currents or animals, they can cause harm far from their point of origin. It is therefore difficult to take legal action against such pollution, estimated worldwide at 230,000 tons per year, as identifying the polluter and gathering evidence is very complicated, if not impossible, and responsibilities vary from country to country. where it happens In France, a decree that came into force in January 2022 requires all countries that produce, handle and transport industrial plastic granules to adapt their facilities and implement procedures to prevent their discharge into the environment. But this solves only part of the problem.

What happens when the source of pollution is located beyond national jurisdiction, for example when containers are lost offshore on the high seas?

PR: When an incident occurs on the high seas, it is the flag state that has exclusive jurisdiction over the damage caused by the ship.

However, the majority of the world’s commercial shipping fleet operates under flags of convenience, registered in countries chosen for their lax jurisdiction regarding taxation, environmental standards and labor law. The case of plastic pollution highlights the gap between, on the one hand, the physical continuity and connectivity of the oceans, and on the other, the regime to which they are subject, which is highly fragmented both geographically and juridically.

Isn’t there an international convention about plastic waste pollution?

PR: The International Maritime Organization (IMO) was established in 1958, but it was not until the 1970s that environmental concerns were added to its original mandate to regulate human safety and physical safety at sea. In that decade, two major conventions were adopted to prevent pollution from ships. In particular, they serve as the basis for sanctions adopted by states.

In addition to these two international treaties, the 1982 Treaty on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) mentioned above provides a general framework that includes all the obligations of the IMO conventions and applies to all types of pollution, including of course waste plastic, in all fields. . It maintains the principle of preventing and combating any type of contamination, although it does not yet mention biodiversity. Part XII deals exclusively with the protection and preservation of the marine environment. Today, 168 countries are parties to the Convention and plastic pollution is on the agenda of many international organizations, including the FAO, which is responsible for fisheries. Again, although these various agreements offer a wide range of instruments, their implementation remains complicated, particularly due to the difficulty and cost of the monitoring required.

Is progress likely in the near future?

PR: In 2014, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) adopted a resolution highlighting the problem of plastic and microplastics in the ocean. He commissioned a study by a special group of experts, which proposed several options: signing an international treaty, creating an international compensation mechanism or a scientific/decision-making interface for chemical and plastic pollution based on the IPCC model. In February 2022, the States decided to open new negotiations aimed at adopting a treaty. UNEA is very ambitious both in its target, which is to end plastic pollution, and in its calendar, which seeks to ratify the document by the end of 2024. The first round of negotiations was held in Uruguay in December. and the next one will take place in May 2023 in Paris.

What would be the purpose of this new treaty?

PR: There is no consensus yet. Some states believe that the treaty should cover the entire life cycle of plastics, from production to destruction. Several organizations are calling for governments and businesses to set annual output targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement. In January, three of them took agri-food giant Danone to court in an attempt to force it to plan a deplasticization trajectory. Others would prefer that the treaty be limited to the issue of waste.

How does your lab contribute to these conversations?

PR: My lab participates in the work of the International Center for Comparative Environmental Law (CIDCE), which brings together specialized lawyers from around the world to help advance environmental legislation at international and regional meetings and conferences. Together with my colleagues Sophie Gambardella, ve Truilh and Marie-Pierre Lanfranchi, we have undertaken a review of the regulation of plastics in French and international law and have published a series of articles on these issues.

Is an international treaty really the most appropriate format for the urgency of the environmental situation?

PR: It is true that the wheels of diplomacy turn extremely slowly. Today’s major environmental threats, such as climate change, biodiversity loss and plastic pollution, are complex and global, and this requires the participation of as many countries as possible, even if this means reducing the scope and ambition of the agreement. This discrepancy is increasingly leading to the development of so-called soft law mechanisms. This is the case, for example, of the Global Biodiversity Framework adopted at the COP15 biodiversity conference last December. It is not as legally binding as a treaty, but applies immediately, without the need for ratification. One of its key measures, 30 by 30, sets the target of protecting 30% of marine and terrestrial areas by 2030. The agreement recently reached in New York should facilitate its implementation.