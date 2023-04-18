Debt Games – Is there a way out of the maze?





(Subtitles are available atHindi, french, Spanish,Portugueseand soon in Arabic) When a country’s sovereign debt becomes unsustainable and it can no longer repay its public debts, it cannot simply declare bankruptcy as a private entity would. Before you get to that moment of debt worrythe country’s government has very few options to avoid default: continue to borrow, raising taxes and mobilizing other domestic resources to have more revenue to continue paying, or cutting public spending to free up resources to pay its creditors. This last option comes at the expense of impacts on human rights, especially women’s rights. All of these alternatives generally end up delaying default, but not avoiding it. The country can also try a preemptive debt restructuring (to avoid bankruptcy), but most countries avoid this option for fear of a downgrade by credit rating agencies and loss of market access. Once default occurs, the government must initiate a restructuring process, which means renegotiating the terms of its debt contract with its creditors. An alternative to the maze The process of debt restructuring is chaotic, costly, lengthy and difficult to understand, especially for ordinary citizens who suffer the consequences. Furthermore, success is determined by the caliber of lawyers a country can afford to hire, as well as a government’s willingness to refuse to pay if creditors do not agree to an acceptable settlement. Powerful creditor countries maintain the current lack of a system because it increases their and their private companies’ power in debt negotiations. Moreover, debtors today must navigate new instruments, creditors, innovations and interests, which greatly complicate the restructuring process. In opposition to this chaos, the product of an almost 80-year-old agreement, we propose a systematic reform of the existing debt architecture. It is time to update the debt resolution frameworks to fit the new world we live in and, most importantly, the needs of the countries of the Global South and their people. We need a permanent rules-based multilateral debt resolution framework that ensures fair, timely and comprehensive treatment of debt by all lenders and for all countries according to their needs. We need a mechanism that does not rely on the will of creditors and is not determined by creditors alone. We propose a debt recovery mechanism organized under the auspices of the United Nations, as the UN is currently the only forum in which all countries have an equal say and are neither creditors nor borrowing institutions.

