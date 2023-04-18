Co Down man sentenced for littering offenses at Newry Magistrates’ Court





Patrick Murphy (70), of Ryan Road, Mayobridge, was fined a total of 1,000 at Newry Magistrates’ Court today for a series of waste offences.

On 25 January 2018, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) carried out an intrusive survey on land controlled by Patrick Murphy in Ryan Road, in which remains were found buried at the site. This waste included various mixed waste and waste fines and was buried in an area previously subject to a NIEA remediation project in 2016, in which the deposited waste was repatriated to the Republic of Ireland. Debris found during the 2018 survey was found to have been deposited after the 2016 remediation. On 30 August 2018, NIEA officers returned to the site to find the remains still in place, as well as a large pile of mixed waste for fumigation, indicating that the waste was being burned at the site. There were no waste management authorizations to allow waste to be deposited or incinerated on site. NIEA was awarded a total of 900 court costs. Notes to editors: The various parties were fined under the following sections of the Waste and Contaminated Land (Northern Ireland) Order 1997 Patrick Murphy A fine of 800 for four counts under section 4(1)b of keeping controlled waste, or knowingly causing or allowing controlled waste to be kept on any land except and under and in accordance with a management license waste.

A fine of 200 for a charge under section 4(1)c for handling controlled waste in a manner likely to cause. Waste fines are the end result of the waste recycling process carried out by a waste management company and consist of small pieces of waste such as plastics, metals and fabrics and other such waste too small to be economically recycled any further contamination. Follow DAERA at I tweet we and Facebook. All media inquiries should be directed to the DAERA Press Office: pressoffice.group@daera-ni.gov.uk The Executive Information Service operates an out-of-hours service for media inquiries only from 6pm to 8am Monday to Friday and on weekends and public holidays. The press officer can be contacted on 028 9037 8110. Share this page







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/news/co-down-man-convicted-waste-offences-newry-magistrates-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related