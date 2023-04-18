Political Scientist Ayse Kaya Receives Council on Foreign Relations Scholarship :: News & Events :: Swarthmore College





Political Science Professor Ayse Kaya, who has expertise in the global economy and climate change governance, is the recipient of a highly selective fellowship from the Council on Foreign Relations. honor, International Relations Scholarship for International Relations Scholars for 2023-2024, affirms and promises to expand the real-world relevance of Kayas research and teaching. She will spend the next year with a federal government agency, in Congress or with an international organization focused on climate finance. Kaya is one of only five fellows from all disciplines to be honored this year. I was pleasantly surprised to receive the honor because it is very prestigious and competitive, says Kaya, who teaches globalization, global economic governance and international politics at the College. She also co-founded and directs the Global Studies Program. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do but didn’t think was possible. The opportunity to serve an organization, learn from the people there and hopefully share some of my expertise will be pretty special, she adds. The fellowship is designed to close the gap between research and practice, enriching both the teaching and scholarship of recipients by empowering them with practical experience in foreign policy making. Fellows get a glimpse into the inner workings of government and the opportunity to network in the field of peace and security. The opportunity to develop this more policy-informed perspective will be huge, says Kaya. A growing number of Swarthmore students come to me for advice because they want to work for think tanks, and this will better position me for that role as an advisor. It will also enrich my teaching and research by giving me a new perspective, she adds. Fellows are selected based on their academic qualifications, professional achievements, and their proposal to address a relevant US foreign policy topic. Kaya will focus on climate finance, building on her research and teaching on global environmental governance and the climate talks she participated in with Swarthmore students. This fellowship feels like a recognition of the amount of effort I put into not only my teaching but also my academic policy-related research, says Kaya, who expects the experience to deepen her knowledge of her field and help her him to write for a wider. audience. I feel grateful for that.

