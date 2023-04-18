International
G7 foreign ministers show united front as they condemn Russia’s war, call out China’s ‘coercion’
CNN
–
The advanced economies of the Group of Seven (G7) stressed their solidarity against Russia’s attack on Ukraine and called on China to refrain from threats, in a communique on Tuesday after talks in Japan.
The bloc’s top diplomats promised severe consequences for any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and vowed that those who support the Kremlin’s war effort there will face heavy costs. In particular, they noted Russia’s threat to deploy nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus.
The ministers also called on China to refrain from threats, coercion, intimidation or the use of force, and raised serious concerns about the situation in the East and South China Seas, opposing the militarization of the South China Sea, presenting a unified front on Taiwan .
There is no change in G7 members’ basic positions on Taiwan, including China’s stated policies, their communique said, which also reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element in security and prosperity in the international community. .
The statement, which goes further than typical language in recent communiques, comes after French President Emmanuel Macron sparked controversy among Western allies earlier this month, telling reporters that Europe should not become a mere follower of America, including the Taiwan issue.
The statement appeared to soften Europe’s reaction to a potential conflict involving a Chinese invasion of the self-governing island democracy, which China’s Communist Party claims as its own despite never having controlled.
Macron has since sought to downplay his comments, made during his recent state visit to China, saying on Wednesday that France was for the status quo on Taiwan and that his country’s position had not changed.
After his departure, China held three days of air and sea military exercises around the island in retaliation for a visit between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, a meeting Beijing claims is violation of his sovereignty.
The G7 foreign ministers said, however, that they recognize the importance of sincerely engaging and expressing our concerns directly to China and working together with Beijing on global challenges, according to the statement.
Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Taiwan Studies Program at the Australian National University, said that as far as Taiwan was concerned, the communiqué appeared to see the G7 balancing two competing priorities.
They underscore the interdependence between the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and that of the wider international community, but also reassure Beijing that they do not support Taiwan independence, he said. He noted the language referring to one China policies or agreements whereby governments have established diplomatic relations with Beijing rather than Taipei.
This year the G7 meetings are hosted by the bloc’s only Asian member. The communique was released as the foreign ministers wrapped up three days of talks in the central Japanese city of Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture.
Next month, leaders from member countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as representatives from the European Union, will gather for a summit in Hiroshima.
In their communique on Tuesday, the bloc’s foreign ministers stressed their interest in working together in the Indo-Pacific, a region now seen by the US as a key theater for its competition with China.
The statement also touched on a number of global issues, including condemnation of North Korea’s weapons testing and nuclear programs, as well as the military coup in Myanmar and a deadly April 11 airstrike by the Myanmar military that left civilians dead, including child.
The minister also urged the warring parties in the latest outbreak of violence in Sudan to end hostilities immediately and return to negotiations.
