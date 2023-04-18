CLEAR launches new runways at Bradley International Airport





WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CLEAR (NYSE: you) today announced the launch of identity verification technology at Bradley International Airport (BDL), bringing seamless and predictable travel experiences to CONNECTICUT. “At Bradley International Airport, we are always looking for innovative approaches to the passenger journey,” said Kevin A. DillonAAE, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “With our focus on modernizing the entire travel experience while maintaining the integrity of safety and security protocols, we are excited to introduce CLEAR’s biometric technology to our passenger base. The addition of CLEAR now provides another convenient travel option and that saves time in our country. growing menu of services and amenities.” Today’s launch represents continued growth in CLEAR’s national footprint, serving a total of 52 airports and over 15 million members. CLEAR already serves 9 of BDL’s top 10 destinations, allowing members traveling through BDL to use CLEAR at both ends of their journey. Members use CLEAR’s network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly into TSA physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint. The launch of CLEAR at BDL is expected to create 23 jobs and generate approx 1.2 million dollars in local economic activity every year. “CLEAR has officially entered CONNECTICUT and we are excited to partner with BDL to make air travel easier, faster and safer CONNECTICUT travelers”, he said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. CLEAR Plus a select membership that provides access to CLEAR’s expedited identity verification lanes costs approx. 16 dollars one month billed annually, with discounts available to members of Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express. Active military, veterans and newly enlisted government officials are eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just 60 dollars to increase per year. About CLEAR

CLEAR’s mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 15 million members and a growing network of partners worldwide, CLEAR’s identity platform is transforming the way people live, work and travel. Whether you’re traveling, at the stadium or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, making everyday experiences easier, safer and frictionless. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their information and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com . About Bradley International Airport

Bradley International Airport (BDL) is the second largest airport in New England. Recognized nationally by major travel publications for its ease of travel, Bradley International Airport is ready to welcome you with new nonstop and expanded services. The award-winning airport is operated by the Connecticut Airport Authority and its operations are entirely self-funded. The airport contributes approx 3.6 billion dollars to the regional economy. For more information, visit www.flyBDL.org . THE CLEAR SOURCE

