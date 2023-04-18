UNO-Innsbruck International Summer School Awards $48K for UNO Students to Study Abroad





The UNO-Innsbruck International Summer School is gearing up for another six-week session in Innsbruck, Austria this summer, and 15 University of New Orleans students have received awards to help them fund the rich educational experience abroad. The flagship study abroad program at the University of New Orleans in Innsbruck, Austria is the largest and oldest study abroad program. The program offers dozens of classes in multiple disciplines including business, history, political science, and fine arts. There are also guided group excursions to neighboring cities in Italy and Germany. The students, selected based on their high academic and extracurricular achievements as well as financial need, received amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,700, with a total of nearly $48,000 awarded. Financial awards include the Global Ambassador Awards, sponsored by the Division of International Education; Student Government Association Study Abroad Awards; as well as awards given by individuals and organizations in support of studies abroad. These include prizes funded by former UN Chancellor Tim Ryan and his wife, Louise Schreiner; former Director of International Education Carl Wagner and his wife, Cathy; UNO and program graduates Harihar Ojha and Norman Robles; Deutsches Haus of New Orleans and the mayor of the city of Innsbruck, Austria. It is thanks to these growing ranks of well-wishers that UNO students are able to access such life-changing experiences, said program director Irene Ziegler. The students selected for the awards are: Emily Arabie (marketing); Sophia DeWald (biology/pre-nursing); Leo Gillum (English); Milah Gresham (history); Finley Ice (marketing); Akia Johnson (philosophy/paralegal); Carson Keller (history); Jacob Kelley (music); Piper Leger (film, psychology); Nicolas Miller (secondary education); Hanna Miller (marketing); Katharine Morrissey (fine arts); Jamyre Patrick (political science); Melanie Ross (civil engineering); and Ocean Stansbury (psychology).

