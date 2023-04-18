Queensland is developing further tenancy reforms to improve the ease of minor modifications and safety improvements





The Queensland Government has marked further changes to the state’s tenancy laws, giving tenants more power to make security modifications and decorative changes to their properties. The state government is currently developing its second package of tenancy reforms aimed at laws which currently limit tenants’ abilities to install modifications such as security measures, disability access and personal alterations such as hanging pictures. The government’s first phase of reforms passed parliament in 2021, ending groundless evictions and making it easier for tenants to have pets and easing the burden on tenants fleeing domestic violence. The second phase of tenancy reforms builds on these changes and focuses on five key priorities: Installing modifications

Installing modifications Making Personalization Changes

Making Personalization Changes Balancing privacy (for tenants) and access (for owners)

Balancing privacy (for tenants) and access (for owners) Improving the lease bond process

Improving the lease bond process Fairer fees and charges The number of inspections is limited Possible changes include allowing tenants to make changes to improve accessibility, safety and security of their homes, such as installing security screens or fitting security gates, without their landlords’ approval. Current laws require tenants to seek approval from landlords before making any modifications. A report detailing potential changes suggested keeping current laws unchanged and developing resources to help tenants and property owners negotiate. He also suggested legal changes limiting the number of property inspections allowed and increasing the notice period for inspections. “Tenants and advocacy groups have expressed the negative impact that frequent general inspections have on their peace of mind and well-being,” he said. The government is currently seeking public submissions on the changes. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government wants to “get the balance right” between supporting tenants and encouraging investment in the housing market. Rent caps introduced in parliament New laws that last month limited rent increases to once a year in Queensland were introduced to parliament. The legislation is responsive to rent inflation in the state and applies to all new and existing rentals. If passed, the new laws would dictate any rent increase after July 1 would only be valid if it came one year after any previous increase. Most frequent increases written into current lease agreements would not apply if the bill is passed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-04-18/qld-rental-reforms-housing-security-hanging-modifiications/102236274 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related