Maria Mercedes Salmon is appointed director of the Mexico City Global Center News | Notre Dame International





Notre Dame International is excited to announce that Maria Mercedes Salmon has been named director of the University of Notre Dames Global Center in Mexico. In this role, Mercedes Salmon will work with Notre Dame’s students, faculty and alumni community, parents and partners to prioritize continuing and accessible international education through supporting innovative, meaningful and impactful academic exchanges and seeking and building and maintaining strategic partnerships. . Under her leadership, Notre Dame aims to increase its global exchange and research initiatives, academic leadership and footprint in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and beyond. In her previous role as Regional Education Advisory Coordinator (REAC) for Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, she and her team of 55 EducationUSA advisors, 19 US embassies and consulates, and 50+ host institutions in 25 countries, created a consistent environment for the internationalization of higher education between the United States and an extremely socioeconomically diverse subregion of the Americas. Prior to assuming REAC responsibilities, she was EducationUSA’s Country Coordinator and Fulbright Foreign Student Program Officer at the Fulbright Commission in Ecuador for 10 years and Acting Executive Director. She holds a Licenciatura en Gestin Empresarial Internacionals from Universidad Catlica de Santiago de Guayaquil and a Master of Arts in International Relations from Ohio University, where she attended as a Fulbright grantee. The Notre Dame Global Center is part of NDI’s global network, which includes twelve international locations in Beijing, Dublin, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, Kylemore Abbey (West Ireland), London, Mumbai, Nairobi, Rome, Santiago and São Paulo. Learn more about the work of Notre Dames in Mexico.

