Funding news for global health researchers: 17 April 2023

On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week.

Special announcements

Your needed contribution to global mental health research

The Center for Global Mental Health Research at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is seeking data to help identify research gaps and opportunities in global mental health research.

New global health funding opportunities from NIH

Infectious disease research grants in resource-limited countries

International research in infectious diseases (R01 clinical trial not allowed) (RFA-AI-23-023)

  • Application date: August 2, 2023

Funding for research on access and quality metrics for global mental health services

Development of measures to advance access and quality in global mental health services (clinical trial R34 not permitted) (RFA-MH-23-300)

  • Application deadline: October 18, 2023

Future deadlines for Fogarty’s funding opportunities

Upcoming deadlines for funding opportunities in which Fogarty is a funding partner:

Administrative allowances for current grantees:

Current Fogarty recipients can apply for additional funding through the announcements below:

Financing options

NIH and FDA funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign collaboration:

NIH funding opportunities for which foreign organizations and/or foreign components of US organizations may apply:

NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply:

Other funding news

Other funding updates that may be of interest to global health researchers.

NIH General Notices:

  • Request for Information (RFI):

Notice of changes in NIH funding opportunities:

Notices of intent to publish funding opportunities:

NIH Notices of Special Interest (NOSIs):

Non-NIH Funding Opportunities:

  • Einstein Foundation
    Early Career Researcher Award for Promoting Quality in Research is open to researchers from anywhere in the world. The award aims to provide recognition and publicity for outstanding efforts that enhance the rigor, reliability, sustainability and transparency of research in the natural sciences and other fields.

    Application deadline: April 30, 2023
  • African Public Health Emergency Management Fellowship from Africa CDC is accepting applications from citizens of African Union member states. The fellowship aims to develop a skilled public health workforce to lead preparedness and response to public health emergencies in Africa.

    Application deadline: May 20, 2023
  • Reckitt Global Hygiene Institutes
    Award for International Cooperation supports partnerships to address an urgent public health challenge related to sanitation and hygiene. To be eligible, at least half of the institutions in a partnership must be based in a low- or middle-income country and have a country-led research team.

    Application deadline: May 31, 2023

  • More non-NIH funding opportunities

Training opportunities

Abstract and poster submission opportunities

Events

Events for global health researchers:

