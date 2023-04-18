Highlights of the Council 17 April 2023





This summary provides a brief overview of City Council meetings and does not reflect all discussions and debates. For full details, download agenda package or watch the full meeting at City of Medicine Hats YouTube Channel. Medicine Hat Club Representatives Cal Hauserman, Facility Co-Chairman; Fred Weinheimer, Facility Co-Chairman; and Vicki Sjolie, Manager gave a presentation to Council requesting funds to make repairs to the Curling Club facility. Robert Sissons, Planning Manager, introduced By-law 4772, to rezone the subject lands (1482 5 Ave SE & 378/380 Kipling Street SE) and designate the right-of-way from Community Services to the Medium Density Residential District. The first reading took place at the April 3 meeting of the Council. After a public hearing, the City Council approved Act 4772. Robert Sissons, Planning Manager, introduced By-law 4782, to zone the subject lands (170-192 Somerset Way SE) from Low Density Residential District to Medium Density Residential District. The first reading took place at the April 3 meeting of the Council. After a public hearing, the City Council approved Act 4782. Robert Sissons, Planning Manager, presented Bylaw 4783, a City of Medicine Hat bylaw to rezone the subject lands (840/844 Industrial Ave SE) from Mixed Use District to Open Space District. The first reading took place at the April 3 meeting of the Council. After a public hearing, the City Council approved Act 4783. Jaret Dickie, Manager of Municipal Business Support, and Jonathan Linowski, Business Analyst, presented Regulation 4708, the Clean Energy Improvement Tax Regulation. After a non-statutory public hearing, the City Council approved Ordinance 4708 and a motion to approve a new 2023 capital operating budget for the program in the amount of $6.0 million, which includes a $4.8 million loan from the program of efficient community financing and $1.2 million as an internal loan to repay the City’s reserves. The bylaw is the first step to enable a Clean Energy Improvement Program (CEIP) in Medicine Hat. CEIP is a financing program that reduces barriers for property owners to install energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades. Property owners can finance clean energy upgrades and pay the cost through their property taxes. The bylaw authorizes the city to borrow up to $6 million to finance clean energy improvements, allows clean energy improvements to be made on eligible properties, and allows the city to impose a clean energy improvement tax on properties participant for the purpose of repayment. Lola Barta, Director of Finance, and Sue Sterkenburg, City Assessor, presented Ordinance 4779, the 2023 Property Tax Ordinance. Following the presentation, the City Council gave the first reading of Ordinance 4779 and passed a motion to direct staff to bring information of further on the options being considered regarding the tax reports included in this year’s property tax bylaw. City Council deferred Act 4780, Property Tax Supplemental Act 2023, to the May 1, 2023 Council meeting. The City Council approved the minutes of the meeting of the Audit Committee on April 4, 2023 in the corporate register and approved the following motions: To approve the 2022 City of Medicine Financial Statements.

To approve the reappointment of KPMG for the City of Medicine Hat’s annual audit engagement for the 2023 financial statements. The City Council approved the minutes of the meeting of the Energy and Infrastructure Committee of April 6, 2023 in the corporate register and approved the following motions: Increase of $130,000 to the 2023 Capital Infrastructure Repair Program budget for City Operations – Building Services from $2,250,000 to $2,380,000, with increased funding provided by ALERT, to facilitate the expansion of their office space at the Service Policeman of the Medicine Chapel.

Increase of $52,311 to the 2023 Capital Infrastructure Repair Program budget for City Operations – Building Services from $2,380,000 to $2,432,311 with increased funding, provided by the Accessibility Enabling Grant, to facilitate the replacement of the Access Center at Kiwanis School (Elizabeth St.). City Council approved the minutes of the April 11, 2023 Public Utilities Committee meeting on the corporate register and approved a motion for a budget amendment in the amount of $133,170 funded from reserves, as presented, to support the hiring of an Inclusion Coordinator community with a focus on training, programming, consulting and relationship building, as well as providing advice and guidance on cultural matters. The Municipal Council received for information the minutes of the meeting of the Municipal Planning Commission on April 12, 2023 and made the first review of the following by-laws: Bylaw 4778 to amend the land use bylaw to zone the subject lands (Lot 14, Block D, Plan 9911151) from Medium Density Residential District to Community Services District. A public hearing will take place at the May 1, 2023 City Council meeting. Bylaw 4784 to amend the land use bylaw to zone the subject lands (29th Street – 5 SE) from Medium Density Residential District to Low Density Residential District. A public hearing will take place at the May 1, 2023 City Council meeting.

