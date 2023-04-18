Improving services for children with disabilities





Children and families April 18, 2023 Please see the following message from Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board and Northamptonshire Children’s Trust. Residents are being invited to have their say on the future shape of services providing short breaks for disabled children in Northamptonshire. Short breaks are breaks for children and young people with disabilities which provide them with rich opportunities while enabling their carers to take time off from caring to carry out other vital activities they might not otherwise be able to do . Currently Northamptonshire Childrens Trust and NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board fund a range of different services from a number of different organizations to deliver these holidays ranging from residential and non-residential holidays, personal care and support, holiday clubs, sensory impairment and sleep support. . After working with parents and practitioners, the organizations have developed a potential new model for services and are seeking feedback on this before going further. Earlier engagement with parents and practitioners highlighted how critical short break services are and provided some key insights into how they could be improved. It was clear from the sessions that there was a need for increased early help, an easier way for families to access services and for these services to be more flexible, better integrated with each other and delivered in places closer to home. This feedback was critical in helping us create a viable new model, bringing everything together into a single service run and led by one organization. Working with our partners, we are seeking feedback on this potential model. Julian Wooster, Chairman of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust The proposed new model would bring all current short holiday services into one offer, led by one organization as opposed to the current situation where services are provided across a number of different organisations. The aim is to ensure that these services are better brought together to meet the needs of families. It’s really important to get feedback on the potential new model for these services we’re exploring. Looking at doing things differently, this may mean that current services need to change as we aim to use resources more effectively and improve support for families. All feedback received from this engagement will be used to develop the new model which we hope will be in place from April 2024. NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board Chief Executive Toby Sanders Workshops are being held for families and practitioners working in the field. If you are interested in attending a workshop, please email: [email protected]. or the questionnaire has also been published to rate the views.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/news/improving-services-children-disabilities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related