International
40th anniversary of the April 18, 1983 embassy bombing
The US Embassy in Beirut today marked the 40th anniversary of the April 18, 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut, in which a suicide bomber attacked the embassy, killing 63, including 52 Lebanese and American employees. The families of the victims joined Ambassador Shea, Deputy Chief of Mission Michaels and the Embassy community to honor and honor the men and women who lost their lives in this attack, as well as honor their families and loved ones.
Forty years after the bombings, the United States remains committed to its efforts to defeat terrorists wherever they are. The American people will never forget those who lost their lives in pursuit of peace, the promotion of human rights, and the advancement of fundamental freedoms.
Ambassador Shea laid a wreath at the US Embassy memorial emblazoned with the phrase, “They came in peace,” while DCM Michaels laid a wreath at the site of the original embassy at Ayn Al-Mreisseh in Beirut. Members of the Embassy community said the names of each victim, remembered their service and honored their sacrifice.
In her remarks, Ambassador Shea noted that those who made the decision to violently kill our colleagues and injure our Embassy family, failed us. They failed to understand that the bonds we all share are strong, despite the fear and intimidation they may try to instill. Let us show, by our continued commitment to this community, to our common goals, that in their efforts to break us, Hizballah failed. No one can break the determination we all share to work together, take care of each other and support a better future for the Lebanese people. The people of the United States and Lebanon have the strength and the will to move forward toward a better, brighter, and more peaceful future.
Below are Ambassador Shea’s remarks:
Marhaba, good afternoon. Thank you all so much for joining the American Embassy community today as we mark this somber occasion. I want to thank the relatives of our fallen Embassy colleagues who have joined us today, as you have done many times before. We are honored that you have maintained your connection with us. You are very special members of our community, our family, indeed.
To our Lebanese staff members, you are also, of course, family. Thank you for your service to us, especially in these most challenging times that we commemorate today.
We have served together through difficult times, up to the extremely challenging circumstances facing the country of Lebanon today. We have always been and remain, in this together.
To my fellow Americans, in making the decision to serve here in Lebanon and join this community, you no doubt considered the attacks this embassy has endured and chose to say yes. Thank you for saying yes.
And it is in this regard that Id like to speak to you today, about the family that we have developed over time, in different spaces, here at the American Embassy in Beirut. In my three years here, I have been struck by the closeness, more than the collegiality, that unites everyone in this complex. We have celebrated birthdays, weddings, holidays, births and anniversaries. We have shared meals together and opened our homes to each other. And we’ve held together through loss, from death and illness, to COVID, the Port outbreak and the ongoing economic crisis.
In this bond of shared history and purpose, and commitment to a brighter future for all Lebanese and Americans, that I hope can surround us in these painful moments like the one we commemorate today, we stand together.
We do this every year on this day. We remember our colleagues, relatives and friends who lost their lives in the bombing of the Embassy on April 18, 1983. We join here as a means of filling the terrible void left in the lives of their families, friends and ours. community.
This memorial stands as a testament to the reality of that horrific attack. The names carved on this wall were members of our family and yours. They tried, like us now, to work hard for a better life for our countries and for all of us. They believed that building a strong relationship between Lebanon and the United States was an investment in a shared and more prosperous future. The 52 people whose names are listed here and whom we commemorate today were just like each of us colleagues, friends, community members.
Those who made the decision to violently kill 63 innocents and injure our Embassy family underestimated us. They failed to understand that the bonds we share are strong, despite the fear and intimidation others may try to instill. Let us show, by our continued commitment to this community, to our common goals, that in their efforts to break us, Hizballah failed. No one can break the determination we all share to work together, take care of each other and support a better future for the Lebanese people. Our bond is stronger than the steel and cement of any building and we can withstand our enemies and persevere through the darkest times together.
The people of the United States and Lebanon have the strength and the will to move forward toward a better, brighter, and more peaceful future. Peace be upon their souls.
|
Sources
2/ https://lb.usembassy.gov/40th-anniversary-of-the-april-18-1983-embassy-bombing/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Deion Sanders leads Colorado football makeover with transfer portal
- Ray Romano underwent heart surgery to prevent ‘widowmaker’ heart attack
- Trump ups the score in DeSantis’ backyard with endorsements
- Ford’s summer season will include Mac DeMarco, Lucinda Williams
- Gamer 50 Plus is a growing force in the tech market
- Like an earthquake: One person is killed and several others injured in a parking lot collapse in Manhattan
- Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Monocle Minute
- Jonathan Majors dropped by management and PR team after arrest
- Inflation makes us all want to dress like the 1%
- New Home app feature in public preview: Sort…
- Delay in Fox News defamation trial sparks speculation of possible settlement
- FBI makes arrests of US Chinese ‘police houses’ – BBC News