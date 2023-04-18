40th anniversary of the April 18, 1983 embassy bombing

The US Embassy in Beirut today marked the 40th anniversary of the April 18, 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut, in which a suicide bomber attacked the embassy, ​​killing 63, including 52 Lebanese and American employees. The families of the victims joined Ambassador Shea, Deputy Chief of Mission Michaels and the Embassy community to honor and honor the men and women who lost their lives in this attack, as well as honor their families and loved ones.

Forty years after the bombings, the United States remains committed to its efforts to defeat terrorists wherever they are. The American people will never forget those who lost their lives in pursuit of peace, the promotion of human rights, and the advancement of fundamental freedoms.

Ambassador Shea laid a wreath at the US Embassy memorial emblazoned with the phrase, “They came in peace,” while DCM Michaels laid a wreath at the site of the original embassy at Ayn Al-Mreisseh in Beirut. Members of the Embassy community said the names of each victim, remembered their service and honored their sacrifice.

In her remarks, Ambassador Shea noted that those who made the decision to violently kill our colleagues and injure our Embassy family, failed us. They failed to understand that the bonds we all share are strong, despite the fear and intimidation they may try to instill. Let us show, by our continued commitment to this community, to our common goals, that in their efforts to break us, Hizballah failed. No one can break the determination we all share to work together, take care of each other and support a better future for the Lebanese people. The people of the United States and Lebanon have the strength and the will to move forward toward a better, brighter, and more peaceful future.

Below are Ambassador Shea’s remarks:

Marhaba, good afternoon. Thank you all so much for joining the American Embassy community today as we mark this somber occasion. I want to thank the relatives of our fallen Embassy colleagues who have joined us today, as you have done many times before. We are honored that you have maintained your connection with us. You are very special members of our community, our family, indeed.

To our Lebanese staff members, you are also, of course, family. Thank you for your service to us, especially in these most challenging times that we commemorate today.

We have served together through difficult times, up to the extremely challenging circumstances facing the country of Lebanon today. We have always been and remain, in this together.

To my fellow Americans, in making the decision to serve here in Lebanon and join this community, you no doubt considered the attacks this embassy has endured and chose to say yes. Thank you for saying yes.

And it is in this regard that Id like to speak to you today, about the family that we have developed over time, in different spaces, here at the American Embassy in Beirut. In my three years here, I have been struck by the closeness, more than the collegiality, that unites everyone in this complex. We have celebrated birthdays, weddings, holidays, births and anniversaries. We have shared meals together and opened our homes to each other. And we’ve held together through loss, from death and illness, to COVID, the Port outbreak and the ongoing economic crisis.

In this bond of shared history and purpose, and commitment to a brighter future for all Lebanese and Americans, that I hope can surround us in these painful moments like the one we commemorate today, we stand together.

We do this every year on this day. We remember our colleagues, relatives and friends who lost their lives in the bombing of the Embassy on April 18, 1983. We join here as a means of filling the terrible void left in the lives of their families, friends and ours. community.

This memorial stands as a testament to the reality of that horrific attack. The names carved on this wall were members of our family and yours. They tried, like us now, to work hard for a better life for our countries and for all of us. They believed that building a strong relationship between Lebanon and the United States was an investment in a shared and more prosperous future. The 52 people whose names are listed here and whom we commemorate today were just like each of us colleagues, friends, community members.

Those who made the decision to violently kill 63 innocents and injure our Embassy family underestimated us. They failed to understand that the bonds we share are strong, despite the fear and intimidation others may try to instill. Let us show, by our continued commitment to this community, to our common goals, that in their efforts to break us, Hizballah failed. No one can break the determination we all share to work together, take care of each other and support a better future for the Lebanese people. Our bond is stronger than the steel and cement of any building and we can withstand our enemies and persevere through the darkest times together.

The people of the United States and Lebanon have the strength and the will to move forward toward a better, brighter, and more peaceful future. Peace be upon their souls.