WFP South Sudan Country Brief, February 2023 – South Sudan





Annexes In numbers 13,880 mt of food distributed 3.6 million USD in distributed cash transfers USD 567 million Net funding requirement for six months (March – August 2023) 1.6 million people helped in February 2023 Operational Updates Security Situation Communal violence escalated in several states, including Jonglei, Upper Nile, Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), among others. Violent clashes between armed herdsmen and members of the host community in Kajo-keji district of Central Equatoria state displaced 20,000 people and left 27 dead. The violence in Jonglei State increased incidents of insecurity characterized by increasing armed attacks on humanitarian workers, assets and operations, including the looting of humanitarian food and other supplies from convoys. Humanitarian situation The humanitarian situation in South Sudan remained a multidimensional crisis combining social, economic, security, political and public health challenges. Violence continued to drive displacement and increase humanitarian needs in the context of dwindling resources. On February 22, a measles outbreak hit Malakal district of Upper Nile State, infecting 179 people and causing one death in ten days. This latest outbreak brought the total number of people infected in the country between January 2022 and February 2023 to 4,635 people and 47 deaths. In coordination with the Government, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other humanitarian partners continued to provide front-line health services, conduct water quality testing and distribute emergency health supplies to affected people, including test kits and cholera treatment. Economic updates The South Sudanese pound (SSP) continued to depreciate, hitting a new low and falling to an all-time low against the US dollar. Average reference and parallel rates stood at 753 SSP and 775 SSP per US dollar, respectively, in Juba. The national average cost of a standard food basket increased by 5 percent compared to January 2023. However, during the last week of February, the cost of a food basket increased by 10 to 25 percent in some markets monitored by WFP (Rumbek, Wau, Malakal, Kodok and Old Fangak). Price increases continued to exacerbate the vulnerability of poor households in a context where 3 out of 4 people live below the international poverty line. Support for people affected by the crisis

In February, WFP distributed 13,880 million tons of food and USD 3.6 million in cash-based transfers to 1.6 million people, including refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), the rapid response mechanism and lean season response through aid general food (GFA), food. aid, school feeding, food aid for assets (FFA) and market access of smallholder agricultural farms. This number represented 67 percent of the targeted people, with insecurity hampering WFP’s efforts to reach all targeted people. Nutritional assistance WFP provided specialized nutritious meals to 50,770 children aged 6 – 59 months and 34,725 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) to address moderate acute malnutrition, and conducted nutrition screenings for newly displaced persons in Kajo-Keji and Mundri East in Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria, respectively, following recent violence in the area. Due to funding gaps, WFP’s malnutrition prevention program targeted children aged 6-23 months instead of 6-59 months. Safety nets and resilience WFP and FAO continued to co-lead the Partnership for Peace, Recovery and Sustainability (PfPRR) Working Team on Agriculture and Food Security. Following a decision in January 2023 to pilot PfPRR in Bentiu (Unity State), Wau (Western Bahr el Ghazal State), Ulang and Nasir (Upper Nile State), WFP participated in a stakeholder consultation meeting in Bentiu and Wau and led a Ulang and Nasir scoping mission to discuss the PfPRR pilot with local governments and partners. Given the positive response from stakeholders in Ulang and Nasir, WFP planned to invite partners to join a stakeholder consultative meeting in Ulang and Nasir and develop a common concept for the PfPRR Steering Committee at the end of March. Logistics operations As of February 28, WFP had 92,084 mt of food in South Sudan and had sent 46,281 mt to various countries. WFP plans to deliver 229,000 mt of food in 2023, with 205,000 mt needed before the rainy season in May, of which 98,000 mt would be for pre-settlement before the rainy season and 107,000 mt would be just in time. WFP had earmarked 49 percent of the 98,000 million tons and 61 percent of stocks in time by 28 February.

Insecurity along the Bor-Pibor Road and the Bor-Gadiang Highway continued to limit the delivery of food aid to affected people in parts of Jonglei State and Pibor Greater Administrative Area. In coordination with other humanitarian partners, WFP continued to engage with national, state and county authorities, including the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RCC) and local community leaders across the affected regions to address the growing security incidents to ensure the safety of humanitarian staff and assets and access to affected people. Shared services The Logistics Group facilitated the transport of 725 million tonnes of non-food items to 35 destinations on behalf of 30 organisations.

UNHAS transported 5,486 passengers, an increase of 12 percent compared to January 2023. UNHAS also transported 180 mt of humanitarian supplies. As of February 28, UNHAS had supported 181 partners.

