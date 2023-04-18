Rising sea levels may have forced the Vikings out of a successful settlement

Sign up for CNN’s Science of Miracles newsletter. Explore the universe with news of fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more.





CNN

–



The Vikings suddenly disappeared from Greenland in the mid-15th century, some 400 years after they arrived there. Why they abandoned a successful settlement is a mystery that historians have never been able to fully explain.

Theories include DROUGHT, temperature changesocial unrest and overhunting of abalone (a beloved luxury product in medieval Europe) conditions that would have made the Norse colonies in Greenland economically unviable.

Now, a team of researchers from Harvard University and Pennsylvania State University say they have discovered another key factor that may explain why the Vikings left: a rise in sea levels.

Using a computer model based on geological and climate data, the team found that sea levels would have risen by up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) during the four centuries of Norse occupation of the eastern settlement The Vikings were established in Greenland in 985 AD.

The researchers calculated that 204 square kilometers (79 square miles) of land would have been flooded during the period the settlement was occupied, making Norse communities more vulnerable to storms and coastal erosion as they also lost fertile lowland.

The loss of habitable land would have been compounded by a trend from warmer temperatures to cooler, drier temperatures. in Europe that eventually led to what is known as the Little Ice Age, which began around 1250 AD. A study detailing the findings was published Monday in the scientific journal PNAS.

Sea-level change is an integral, missing element of the Viking story, said study co-author Richard Alley, professor of geosciences at Penn State’s Evan Pugh University.

Analyzes of human remains from churchyards and animal remains from rubbish heaps also showed that, Over the time period, the diet of Viking settlers shifted from land-based foods such as cattle to marine sources such as fish and seals, the researchers noted. This change may have been due to the loss of land that was suitable for growing crops.

The idea that sea levels would have risen as temperatures fell is a bit counterintuitive, according to the researchers. Colder global temperatures are usually associated with falling sea levels.

However, Earth’s oceans are not like a bathtub, and the study noted that changes in sea level do not affect all areas equally.

The Norwegian settlement would be subject to two components of sea-level change because it was located on the periphery of the Laurentide Ice Sheet that covers Canada, the northeastern United States, and the Arctic and Greenland Ice Sheets.

The Greenland Ice Sheet re-advanced during the Viking invasion of the eastern settlement and reached its peak in the Little Ice Age. This advance caused sea levels to rise near the ice margins due to the sinking of the Earth’s crust, according to the study.

Gravity pushed the earth around it, sort of like the squish that is created around you if you sit on a bed of water; less intuitively, the ice mass is so large that it significantly pulls the ocean toward it, Alley explained in a press release.

The larger mass of ice near the coast raised the ocean, he added.

In a separate study also published on Monday, researchers found that Viking voyagers shipped timber long distances from North America and northern Europe because native trees in Greenland were unsuitable for building ships and building large projects in earth.

Microscopic analysis of wood residues, published in the journal Antiquityshowed that the Norse Greenlanders had the tools, knowledge and suitable navigation to cross the North Atlantic to the east coast of North America, at least by the 14th century.