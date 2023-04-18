Sudan’s bloody conflict continues despite a ceasefire and international pressure

Fighting flared in Sudan on Tuesday hours after an internationally brokered ceasefire was supposed to take effect, as forces loyal to the dueling generals fought over key locations in the capital and accused each other of ceasefire violations.

The ceasefire was the culmination of days of intense pressure from top diplomats on four continents and had raised hopes of sparing Africa’s third-largest country from civil war. But each side still seemed determined to defeat the other, despite the suffering of millions of civilians trapped by the fighting.

Residents said they still heard gunshots and explosions in various parts of the capital, Khartoum, especially around the army headquarters and the Republican Palace. They said few people had come out, although there were crowds outside some bakeries.

“The fight continues,” Atiya Abdulla Atiya of the Sudan Doctors Union told The Associated Press. “We are hearing continuous shots.”

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and other cities have holed up in their homes, caught in fire as rival forces pound residential areas with artillery and airstrikes and engage in gun battles outside. Residents say dead bodies on the streets are unreachable because of the fighting, with the toll likely far higher than the 185 dead reported by the UN since fighting began on Saturday.

The conflict between the armed forces, led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has once again disrupted Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after decades of dictatorship and civil war. .

Pro-democracy groups and political parties had recently reached an agreement with the two generals who jointly led a 2021 coup, but it was never signed and is now in shambles.

The internationally brokered ceasefire came into force at 18:00 local time (1600 GMT). The RSF immediately accused the army of its violation. The military said the “rebel militia” continued its attacks around military headquarters and launched a failed attack on a military base in the south.

The US Embassy said late Tuesday that there was “ongoing” fighting in Khartoum and surrounding areas and advised Americans in Sudan to shelter in place.

Over the past day, fighters in Khartoum attacked a US embassy convoy and attacked the home of the EU envoy in Sudan, although neither attack resulted in casualties. The convoy of clearly marked US embassy vehicles was attacked on Monday and preliminary reports link the attackers to the RSF, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Blinken spoke by phone late Monday separately with the two generals, seeking a 24-hour ceasefire as a basis for a longer ceasefire and return to negotiations.

Dagalo said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that he had approved a 24-hour humanitarian ceasefire after speaking with Blinken. The army initially said the next few hours would bring the “overwhelming defeat” of the RSF and publicly committed to a ceasefire once it began.

Shortly before the ceasefire began, a coalition of political parties and pro-democracy groups said they received “positive positions” from the leaders of the army and the RSF on the one-day humanitarian pause. She said in a statement that discussions were underway to “consolidate that ceasefire”.

More tanks and armored vehicles belonging to the army entered Khartoum early on Tuesday, heading towards army headquarters and the Republican Palace, residents said. During the night, fighter jets soared and anti-aircraft fire lit up the sky.

Each side already has tens of thousands of troops scattered around Khartoum and the city of Omdurman on the opposite bank of the Nile. Terrified residents trapped in their homes for days have been hoping for a stoppage long enough to at least get supplies or move to safer areas. The fighting erupted suddenly at the start of the last week of the Islamic holy month of fasting, Ramadan.

“We are trying to take advantage of Ramadan to continue our faith and prayer,” said Mohammed Al Faki, one of the 89 students and workers trapped in the engineering building at the University of Khartoum. “We’re trying to help each other stay patient until this crisis is over.”

A student was killed by a sniper, he said, and they buried his body on campus. Students and staff have had to go out for supplies at times, risking harassment from RSF fighters fighting nearby troops, he said.

“They are attacking us in the streets. They are looting. If you are walking, they will even take your phone on the street,” the 19-year-old student told RSF.

UN figures put the fighting toll at more than 185 dead and 1,800 wounded, without giving a breakdown of civilians and combatants. Sudan’s Doctors Union said on Tuesday that at least 144 civilians were killed and more than 1,400 wounded, but that too many dead could still be reached to count.

Videos posted online on Tuesday showed Souq al-Bahri, a large outdoor market north of Khartoum, on fire from nearby clashes. Satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken on Monday showed damage across Khartoum, including security service buildings. Tanks stood guard on a bridge over the White Nile and other places.

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC, also taken on Monday, showed about 20 civilian and military aircraft damaged at Khartoum International Airport, which has a military section. Some were completely destroyed, with smoke still billowing. At El Obeid and Merowe airbases, north and south of Khartoum, several fighter jets were among the planes destroyed.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that the EU’s ambassador to Sudan “was attacked in his residence”, without giving further details.

A Western diplomat in Cairo said the residence was ransacked by armed men in RSF uniforms. No one was injured, but the gunmen stole some items, said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Early Sunday, the Norwegian ambassador’s residence was hit by a shell, causing damage but no injuries, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said.

The fighting is the latest chapter in Sudan’s turmoil since a popular uprising four years ago helped topple longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Burhan and Dagalo jointly orchestrated an October 2021 coup, disrupting efforts to maintain a civilian government. Both generals have a long history of human rights abuses and their forces have targeted pro-democracy activists.

Under international pressure, Burhan and Dagalo recently agreed to a framework agreement with political parties and pro-democracy groups. But the signing was repeatedly delayed as tensions rose over the integration of the RSF into the armed forces and tensions over the future chain of command erupted in violence on Saturday.