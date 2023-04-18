



Everyone deserves the opportunity to start a family, regardless of their sexuality or gender identity. Unfortunately, as things stand, there are significant practical and financial costs faced by many LGBTQ+ people who want to have children. or survey of LBTQ+ women and non-binary people conducted by Stonewall and DIVA magazine found that 36% of respondents who had children had experienced obstacles or challenges while starting their family. One of these barriers lies in unequal access to IVF treatment, including the fact that policies vary dramatically across the UK. Entry into IVF is still a postcode lottery. of UK Governments 2022 Women’s Health Strategy pledged to remove additional financial barriers to In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) for female same-sex couples in England. This included the requirement to pay for artificial insemination (intrauterine insemination or IUI) to prove fertility status before using IVF services. However, many regional health boards in England still require female same-sex couples to self-fund at least six cycles of IUI before they are eligible for NHS IVF treatment. Others even require up to 12 cycles of self-funded artificial insemination, far beyond what is recommended in guidelines provided by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). With intra-uterine insemination (IUI) costing between 350-1600 per cycle at a private clinic, a couple who needed to finance twelve IUI cycles and associated medical fees could have to spend up to 25,000 before qualifying for care of the NHS. For many in England, this cost is unaffordable. You can find out more about IVF policies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in this article. This lack of equal access to NHS funding for IVF means that conceiving children is not an option for many people in our communities. With many cis, hetero couples eligible for IVF on the NHS if they have not conceived after two years of unprotected sex at no additional financial cost, this is just another way in which LGBTQ+ individuals are discriminated against in society. Policies around IVF particularly affect women, lesbians and some trans people. You can read more about the unequal burden of proof for LGBTQ+ couples in this article. Supporting queer families benefits us all. Beyond the simple fact that we all deserve equal rights, supporting queer families benefits us all. In a world that almost exclusively focuses on and advocates for the nuclear, cis, straight family unit, creating queer families is a radical act. There is beauty in allowing queerness to challenge the landscape of parenting to expand the limited mainstream view of what a family can and should look like. To help us understand that it doesn’t matter who is part of a family what makes a family is the love, care and nurturing that comes from all loving and caring parents, whether they are weird or not. That’s why you were asking to exercise your constituent rights and write to your MP demanding equal access to IVF for LGBTQ+ people. You can use our tool to see the state of play in your local area and ask your representative to call on the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to commit to a review of inequality in access to NHS-funded fertility services in England. We need to speak out together to end the CCG postcode lottery and ensure that lesbians, bi women and other LGBTQ+ people who want to conceive have equal access to NHS-funded care. Email your MP now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stonewall.org.uk/about-us/news/access-ivf-still-postcode-lottery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

