NASA selects 10 scientists for international mission to Martian moons





NASA has selected 10 researchers from institutions across the US to join the science work team of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s mission to the Martian Moons (MMX) as NASA-supported participating scientists. JAXAs MMX mission, scheduled for launch in 2024, will visit two Martian moons, Phobos and Deimos, land on Phobos’ surface and collect a surface sample. Plans are for the sample to be delivered to Earth in 2029. Seven of the selected scientists will conduct research using the MMX flight instruments. They are: Olivier Barnouin The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, will create high-resolution digital terrain models of the Martian moons, measuring the properties of surface features and studying the properties of the Phobos regolith through its interaction with the rover.

Matteo Crismani California State University, San Bernardino, will study interplanetary dust particles that hit Mars and their role in the formation of high-altitude ice clouds in the Martian atmosphere.

R. Terik Daly, The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, will search for surface changes on Phobos and Deimos by comparing the MMX image data with images from past missions of the two moons.

Christopher Edwards Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Arizona, will apply a thermophysical model to the MMX infrared spectra in order to map the changes in spectral properties and surface roughness across Phobos and Deimos.

Abigail Fraeman NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California, will combine data from various MMX instruments to learn more about the moon's compositions and test hypotheses about the sources of the enigmatic spectral absorptions observed on Phobos.

Sander Goossens NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, will use data from the MMX instruments and navigation data from the spacecraft to constrain the moon's gravity fields, shapes, rotational states, and internal mass distributions.

Christine HartzellThe University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, will explore the physical properties of Phoboss' surface regolith using the rover's data to identify clumps of regolith and constrain the forces needed to hold them together. Three of the selected scientists will perform laboratory analysis of the samples brought back from Phobos. They are: Nicolas Dauphas The University of Chicago, Illinois, will use mass spectrometer techniques to determine the elemental and isotopic abundance of iron, potassium and other elements, and to measure ages using rubidium-strontium dating.

Jemma Davidson Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, will use microscopy and mass spectrometry methods to analyze the opaque minerals in samples of Phobos, to elucidate Phobos' origin and its subsequent history of change.

Daniel GlavinNASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, will study amino acids, cyanides, amines, aldehydes, ketones, and hydroxy and monocarboxylic acids using gas and liquid chromatography mass spectrometry. In addition to the contributions of participating scientists and their teams of co-investigators, NASA is contributing to the Mars-Moon Exploration with the Spectrograph Gamma Ray and Neutron (MEGANE) instrument, the Pneumatic Sampler (P-Sampler) technology demonstration, and others. support.

