We must continue to work together constructively to support the Libyan people to address longstanding issues.





Let me start by thanking SRSG Bathily and Ambassador Kimihiro for their briefings today. I want to focus on the political process, the role of security actors and civil society. The UK continues to fully support SRSG Bathily and his work in Libya. I welcome the consultations of SRSG Bathilys with a comprehensive group of stakeholders. All Libyans, from social leaders to civil society, have an important role to play in Libya’s long-term efforts towards stability. Mediation, under the patronage of the SRSG and UNSMIL, is key to the success of the elections. It is vital to bind Libya’s power brokers into an agreement that will enable elections to be held as soon as possible, without jeopardizing the progress achieved so far in peace and stability. Mediation must take place among those empowered to resolve key sticking points that have long delayed Libya’s progress toward long-term security. Secondly, I appreciate positively the efforts of security actors to unite in support of holding successful elections. Their initial commitments are welcome and should be the foundation for more substantial political compromises that create the conditions for successful elections. Security actors also have an important role to play in engaging and maintaining the security guarantees needed to enable Libyans access to safe, free and fair elections. Finally, colleagues, as PSSP Bathily said, the blow against civil society is deeply disturbing. Civic space must be protected to empower all Libyans to play a role in developing an open and democratic society. It is the duty of the Libyan authorities to quickly develop and clarify a stable legal mechanism that allows freedom of association, operation and assembly, as guaranteed in the Constitutional Declaration. Furthermore, I encourage SRSG Bathily to continue to undertake meaningful engagement with civil society to ensure that the widest range of Libyan voices, including, as you mentioned, women and youth, are heard throughout the political process. Colleagues, there is already a positive start to help Libya find solutions to its problems. We must continue to work together constructively to support the Libyan people to address longstanding issues. It is only through coordinated efforts, with a leading role from UNSMIL, that we can help pave the way for elections and beyond, to ensure that Libya achieves the stability and prosperity its people deserve. Thank you.

