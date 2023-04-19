Southwest Airlines recovers from recent schedule disruption





Southwest Airlines attributed its latest disruption to flight activity this morning to data connectivity “issues” as a result of what it called a firewall failure. In a statement to AIN, the airline said a vendor-supplied firewall went down, causing the unexpected loss of some “operational data.” Southwest teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions, but not quickly enough to quell the frustrations of concerned customers. A tweet posted by the FAA indicated that Southwest asked the agency to halt all departures until it resolved the computer problem. About an hour later, the FAA lifted the pause at Southwest’s request. The latest outage follows more serious meltdowns last October and over the Christmas holiday, prompting criticism from its pilots’ union over what it characterized as outdated and inefficient scheduling processes. However, it remains unclear whether this latest outage has any connection to the previous cases. In an interview at the end of last year with AINSouthwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) President Casey Murray blamed previous outages on management’s failure to adequately address its scheduling deficiencies. “Here’s the simplest way I’ve tried to explain it: Southwest can’t connect pilots to airplanes. That’s their failure,” Murray said. “At the start of every day, whether it’s two years ago, five years ago, yesterday, we’re staffed and we have the pilots… it’s the fragility of the network that’s the problem. It’s when something happens and their outdated programs start scrambling to find solutions that the failures begin.” Murray noted that flight attendants have faced the same problem because they work under the same antiquated scheduling system. Members of both groups have found themselves flying what he called “circular deadheads” created by an automated planning system called SkySolver, a proprietary program whose genesis dates back to the 1990s. He explained that the union had been suggesting solutions to the problem for five years and that the topic remained a central point of contention in ongoing contract negotiations. Although Murray acknowledged that the airline’s point-to-point network model has challenged Southwest’s dispatchers more than those at airlines using a hub-and-spoke system, he insisted they could manage the situation with “the means of right”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/air-transport/2023-04-18/southwest-airlines-recovers-latest-schedule-disruption The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related