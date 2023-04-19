‘No impunity’: G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia’s war

KARUIZAWA, Japan (AP) Top diplomats from the Group of Seven Wealthy democracies pledged a united front against Chinese threats to Taiwan and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, saying at the close of their meetings on Tuesday that they were committed to increasing and enforcing tough sanctions against Moscow.

The G-7 communique outlining their commitments also included strong words on North Korea’s unprecedented series of missile tests. But it was China’s growing assertiveness in Asia and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that highlighted the three-day summit hosted by Japan in the hot springs resort town.

There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russian attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure, the ministers said.

We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully implementing them, the communique said, and will support it as long as it takes Ukraine as it defends itself.

The foreign ministers’ communiqué was prepared as a model for global leaders to use at a G-7 summit to be held in Hiroshima next month, and included language on Iran, Myanmar, Afghanistan, nuclear proliferation and threats of other severe.

But two crises stood out: China’s growing counter-threats and military maneuvers around Taiwan , the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its own, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The current Russian offensive is largely stalled and Ukraine is preparing a counter-offensive but there is widespread global concern about repeated threats by Russian leaders to use tactical nuclear weapons.

Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable, the ministers said.

G-7 envoys from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union have underlined that their meeting in Karuizawa marks a turning point in the world’s response to Russian and Chinese aggression, two crises which are seen as a challenge to the post-World War II rules-based international order. Global efforts to confront the issues at the United Nations have been hampered by Chinese and Russian intransigence in the Security Council.

Leaders and foreign ministers of G-7 countries, most recently France and Germany, have recently completed visits to China, and there are growing concerns after China recently sent planes and ships to simulate a siege of Taiwan. Beijing has also been rapidly adding nuclear warheads, taking a tougher stance on its claim to the South China Sea and painting a scenario of imminent confrontation.

The G-7 ministers said that peace and stability between China and Taiwan in the Taiwan Strait is an indispensable element in security and prosperity in the international community, and they called for the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.

On Taiwan, there is clear unanimity in the approach we are taking, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters of his talks with other ministers in Karuizawa.

What I heard was a remarkable convergence on the concerns related to (China) and what it was doing to address those concerns, he said.

Regarding stalled discussions with the Chinese, Blinken said the United States placed a premium on keeping communication channels open, as President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed last year.

My expectation would be that we will be able to move forward on this, but it requires China to make clear its intentions to do so, Blinken said.

The communiqué also urged China to refrain from threats, coercion, intimidation or the use of force. We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. … There is no legal basis for China’s extensive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China’s militarization activities in the region.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Wenbin said the G-7 had seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs and maliciously defamed and smeared China.

He said the communique is full of arrogance, prejudice and malicious intent against China. We strongly oppose and deplore this and have lodged solemn complaints with the Japanese side, the host country of the meeting.

Despite indications, notably comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, that the G-7 has split over China, US officials said in Karuizawa that there is shared concern among G-7 countries over China’s actions and a desire to continue a coordinated approach to working with Beijing even as nations face Chinese tightening and efforts to reduce or circumvent international rules related to trade and commerce.

Japan’s concern about China can be seen in its efforts to make a major break from its post-World War II self-defense-only principles, which include working to acquire pre-emptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles.

For the first time as the G-7, we noted in a statement our commitment to a rules-based, free and open international order and our strong opposition to unilateral efforts to change the status-quo anywhere in world, said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa. Hayashi told reporters.

He said Japan, as the only G-7 member in Asia, brought a focus to the Indo-Pacific region.

Besides China, a major concern is North Korea, which since early last year has tested about 100 missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that showed the potential to reach the U.S. territory and a variety of other weapons with short rays that threaten the South. Korea and Japan.

We demand that North Korea refrain from any further destabilizing or provocative actions, including any further nuclear tests or launches using ballistic missile technology, the statement said, adding that future actions must be met with a swift response. , united and powerful international, including important others. measures to be taken by the UN Security Council.

It is critical that sanctions are fully and scrupulously implemented by all states and remain in place for as long as North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs exist, the ministers said.

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.