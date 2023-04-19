“Fugees” star Pras Michel testifies in multimillion-dollar international fraud trial

Washington – Hip-hop star and Fugees member Pras Michel took a different kind of microphone as he took the witness stand in federal court in Washington, DC to defend himself in a international multi-million dollar fraud trial.

“Microphone control 1,2. Microphone control 1, 2,” he aptly said at the start of his testimony.

“After consulting with my lawyers and the universe, I have decided to testify,” Michel told the court Tuesday before answering questions from his defense team and prosecutors about the roughly $800,000 he said he paid to friends so they could donate it to a political campaign. .

Prosecutors allege the Grammy-winning artist dipped into American politics at the behest of a wealthy Malaysian financier to gain access, sell influence and make money. He was indicted in 2019 on federal charges that Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, paid him millions to help launder money Low allegedly embezzled from a state-owned investment fund in his home country .

Former Fugees frontman Pras Michel walks out of federal court in Washington, DC on April 3, 2023. Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images



Michel, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of using Low’s money to make illegal contributions to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign, and of pursuing a back channel with Trump administration officials to convinced them both to drop a federal fraud investigation into Low’s business dealings. , and send a Chinese dissident who is in the US back to China to face criminal charges. Prosecutors do not allege Obama campaign officials were aware of the alleged illegal payments.

But taking the stand Tuesday, Michel said he viewed Low’s payments to him as “free money” and accepted roughly $20 million over nine months to help Low secure a photo op with Obama, both cash and after the presidential election of 2012. campaign.

Beginning in the spring of 2012, the rapper testified, Low approached him about getting then-President Obama to take a photo with the Malaysian financier — currently a co-defendant in the case and who remains out of the country. He was willing to pay a lot of money for it, Michel said.

Low initially paid Michelin $1 million to review the proposal and begin planning, Michel said Tuesday. But at the end of the campaign season, Michel failed and repeatedly asked for more money to get the job done.

Low eventually got his photo with Obama — taken after the 2012 presidential election to the White House — but it was what happened between Low’s initial request and the camera flashes that prosecutors say was the first illegal component of his relationship. suspected with Low.

The indictment alleges that Michel funneled money from Low to straw donors in order to covertly fund Obama’s re-election campaign and work around campaign finance laws. The Obama campaign was “deceived” and “deceived,” prosecutors said during opening arguments earlier this month, after Michel allegedly helped Low disguise donations as legitimate contributions that had come from the US.

Michel said Tuesday that he tried unsuccessfully to get the Malaysian businessman access to various 2012 campaign fundraisers around the country, including one in Miami, where Michel’s father and Low posed for photos with Obama. Low, Michel said, was not allowed in meetings at the campaign’s request because of his financial dealings.

Months later, according to records and court testimony, wealthy Democratic donor Frank White hosted a fundraiser at his home in Washington, D.C., and had Michelin fill a table with friends, each with about $40,000 worth of donations.

During his testimony Tuesday, Michel said he paid his friends money so they could donate to the Obama campaign and attend the dinner, at one point telling the jury he was paid roughly 20 million dollars to secure the photo for Low, and about 10% of that money went to pay his friends to attend the fundraiser.

Michel testified under oath that no one told him that such payments toward political donations could be illegal or a violation of campaign finance laws.

“I thought I could give money to my friends,” he explained from the witness stand, adding that some did not spend the funds on political donations as expected.

During questioning, prosecutors revealed from Michel that he was aware of other election money laws, such as one that prevented Low, a foreign national, from donating to the Obama campaign, and another that placed a limit on that than Michel himself could donate. However, he claimed he was unaware that his money movements could be illegal.

The Fugees star said the funds he gave his friends to donate were “my money”, not Low’s, adding that once Low paid him to secure the photo, he was free to do what he needed to get the job done.

During cross-examination at times, Michel and prosecutors debated whether the funds in question belonged explicitly to Michel, as the defendant argued, or were still connected to Low’s international funds.

Michel testified that he was “betrayed” and alienated by his outside advisers, trustees and employees, who he claims failed to properly advise him on how to handle financial and legal matters in the US.

In one such case, a few years after the 2012 election, Michel said he had “heard through friends that they were getting visits from the FBI” about campaign contributions. After consulting with a lawyer, Michel said he was advised to send a letter to the individuals he was paying to donate to the Obama campaign and assert that the money in question was not a gift but a loan that had to be repaid. Prosecutors say the letters – which also suggested legal action could follow – were threats to witnesses in the investigation. The idea was “stupid,” Michel admitted Tuesday, adding that he regretted following his adviser’s advice on the matter.

Michel’s testimony on Tuesday also touched on his alleged efforts to push Trump administration officials to drop their investigation into Low and extradite a Chinese citizen living in the US to China to face criminal charges.

Under questioning, Michel said he “took it upon himself” to go to the FBI for the dissident, Miles Guo, to work to connect interested parties with the US government. Guo, an associate of Steve Bannon, has since been indicted on his fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Michel, Low and their partners, including the Republican lobbyist Elliott Broidy, met with Chinese government leaders and came up with what would ultimately be an unsuccessful plan to pay Broid millions of dollars to use his political contacts to push Low’s agenda. Broidy’s plan included sending talking points to officials and pressuring Trump administration officials to fit the meetings into then-President Trump’s calendar.

Broidy pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to serve as an unregistered foreign agent, and Trump pardoned him shortly before he left office in 2021.

Michel testified Tuesday that “nobody I spoke to ever mentioned” federal laws requiring him to register as a foreign agent if he was working on behalf of China, and that he would have done so if advised.

However, government prosecutors revealed that the defendant was present at a meeting between Boidy and the Malaysian prime minister the night before the prime minister met Trump. Michel told the jury he had gone to “say hello” and nothing more.

Michel’s defense team – led by celebrity lawyer David Kenner – has argued that the rapper believed he was acting in the best interests of the US at the time and was not acting as a foreign agent of China. They have made numerous attempts to dismiss the charges on various grounds of selective and unlawful prosecution and, as Michel’s testimony showed Tuesday, continue to say their client was unaware of the laws he is accused of violating. .

One former Trump official at the center of the alleged pressure campaign was then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who also took the stand as a defense witness on Tuesday.

Sessions, who said Tuesday he did not “recall” ever meeting Michelin, told the jury under oath about various high-level meetings about Guo’s possible extradition to China, some involving other federal agencies. Those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, and Sessions said he resisted efforts to force him to meet with Chinese security officials on the matter. Sessions said he viewed the various meetings as “appropriate.”

Prosecutors from the Justice Department — which Sessions once led as the nation’s top law enforcement officer — declined to question him under cross-examination.

Low, according to Department of Justiceis alleged to have embezzled over $500 million from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) through wire transfers to shell companies he and others owned, and some of the proceeds were used to produce the hit movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio “The Wolf of Wall Street.“

DiCaprio testified at Michel’s trial earlier this month.