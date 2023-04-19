Chinese trapeze artist falls to her death while performing with her husband









A Chinese acrobat has fallen to her death during an aerial silk show, sparking horror and outrage on social media over the lack of safety measures. The woman, surnamed Sun, fell on stage while performing an aerial routine on Saturday with her husband in a village near the city of Suzhou in central Anhui province. She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries, the Tongqiao county government said in a statement on Monday. Online footage of the incident showed the couple being pulled high into the air by a crane above a large outdoor stage, with the woman clinging to her husband, whose arms were wrapped around two pieces of fabric hanging from the crane. As they moved through the air, the wife wrapped her arms around her husband’s head and dangled him in an act of transition. But she lost her grip and plunged into the awkward stage amid screams from the crowd. Her husband tried to grab her by the leg but failed, the footage showed. Videos of the horrific moment shocked Chinese social media. Many users questioned why the woman was not wearing a seat belt and why there was no safety net or mat on the ground. Others called for stricter regulations on the acrobatic industry and better protection for performers. This kind of aerial acrobatic performance is really dangerous. At least put a safety net down so that (the performer) is protected from falling, said one comment on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform. No matter how skilled the performers are, there will always be mistakes. How are there no security measures? In another statement released on Tuesday, the Tongqiao government said an investigation by authorities had determined the tragedy was an accident. The show was directed by a local farm business owner, who contracted Anhui Yaxi Performing Arts Media Company to direct the performance, the statement said. The company failed to obtain approval from the authorities before the show and failed to provide essential safety protection and emergency measures during the performance, the investigation found. Using a crane in the performance was also a breach of regulations, he added. The company has reached a compensation agreement with the acrobat’s family and will be punished according to the regulations, the statement said. The China Acrobats Association said in a statement on Sunday that it was devastated and shocked by the tragedy and called on acrobatic groups and performers to pay more attention to safety measures. Paper, a state-run news website, reported that during the show, a conductor had boasted to the audience that to make the performance look real, the performers were not equipped with any safety measures. The report added that the female acrobat had been married to her husband for more than a decade and was survived by two children.

