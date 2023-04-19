



The Supreme Court of Canada refuses leave to appeal In a previous article, we discussed developments in the health care sector in Canada, including the decision of the UN Court of Appeal in Cambie Surgeries Corporation v. British Columbia (Attorney General), 2022 BCCA 245 [Cambie], which supported the ban on privately funded health care in BC. In a final attempt to overturn this ban, Cambie Surgeries Corporation (Cambie) applied for leave to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC). On April 6, 2023, KDS rule, without giving reasons, that he would not consider the appeal, leaving in force the decision of the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court. The SCCs’ decision is a decisive conclusion to this decade-long battle between proponents of a parallel privately funded health care system and defenders of the fully publicly funded health care model in Canada. The last time the SCC had the opportunity to rule on the constitutionality of privately funded health care in Canada was in Chaoulli v. Quebec (AG), 2005 SCC 25. In chaoulli, four of the seven judges ruled that, in light of long hospital wait times in Quebec, Quebec’s ban on private health insurance was unconstitutional according to Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. However, Deschamps J., who was the fourth member of the majority, declined to make a finding as to whether the prohibition also violated Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms (of Canadian Card),[1] which would have implications for health care systems in other provinces and territories. The courts split the ruling on the constitutionality of Canadian Card left the question of how to handle privately funded health care in the hands of legislatures. Consequently, SCCs download i CHANGES The appeal appears to further signal that Canada’s highest court is pushing the issue of medical wait times to legislatures. UN Health Minister highlights provincial efforts to improve surgical waiting times In one STATEMENT released by Adrian Dix, BC Minister of Health following the SCC decision, Minister Dix discussed BC’s efforts to reduce surgical wait times: . . . As of March 2, 2023, we have operated on over 99% of patients whose procedures have been postponed during the various waves of the pandemic. We continue to make tremendous progress, performing more surgeries than ever before, and BC now ranks first nationally for the percentage of patients who meet clinical standards for cataract surgery and second for hip and knee replacement. The Federal Government is committed to increasing health funds Earlier this year, on February 7, 2023, the federal government issued a STATEMENT announcing an increase in federal health funding to the provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over ten years, including $46.2 billion in new funding. This funding includes an immediate and unconditional replenishment of the Canada Health Transfer to the provinces and territories to address immediate pressures on pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms, as well as long surgical wait times. [1] Chaoulli v. Quebec (AG), 2005 SCC 25 and para. 100.

