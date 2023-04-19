Light of Hope Celebrates Clubhouse International Accreditation | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA — The Light of Hope Clubhouse in Alpena recently hosted representatives from Clubhouse International to meet and celebrate their accreditation findings.

Club staff, members, community members and visitors from sister club Bay City enjoyed a delicious breakfast made by members before hearing the findings from Clubhouse International representatives.

“We have 38 standards within Clubhouse International that all accredited clubs operate under, and their visit was to come and see how closely we were meeting those standards,” said Jason Dagner, social practitioner at Light of Hope. Clubhouse. “The standards ensure that our membership has as much control as possible at the club and as much say in everything from … maintenance to administration.”

Dagner explained that the presentation of accreditation findings occurs every few years.

“With this accreditation, it’s not a pass or fail,” Dagner said. “These are just recommendations on how to improve our club community.”

He said the exit review showed they are likely to receive another three-year accreditation, which is a positive outcome.

The Light of Hope Club, founded in 1994, currently has about 45 active members, Dagner said. He added that once you are a member, you are a lifetime member, so in total their membership is over 60 years.

The Clubhouse has always been located at 228 S. 3rd Ave. in Alpena, which is now best known for the colorful Alpena Flyer mural on the side of the building as part of the Fresh Waves mural project through the Alpena Downtown Development Authority.

“Our community is mental health rehabilitation and recovery,” Dagner explained.

Many members choose to work on assignments in different areas of the club, whether in the office, kitchen, shop or other areas.

“It is completely voluntary. Members choose when they participate, and when they participate, they choose where they would like to work, the staff they would like to work with, and there are no assigned duties.”

Member Tina Gries often works in the office and shop as well as other areas.

“It’s designed to give members a sense of purpose and belonging,” Dagner said. “Many people with a mental health diagnosis struggle to find a community that accepts them where they are, whether they’re super productive or having a bad day.”

Gries has been a member of the club for six years and loves the camaraderie and support she has there.

“I like that the staff is friendly,” Gries said. “I like all the members. I love how I get to work in the business unit, in the shop and help out around the club as much as I can.”

She said being part of the Light of Hope Clubhouse is central to her life.

“It means they’re here for me,” Gries said. “I will never be alone. I will always have friends here.”

She likes to go on recreational excursions that they have periodically.

Gries lives in Lewiston, but she comes up to the Alpena Club every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“They provide transportation,” she said. “They take me.”

She does not drive, so she is very grateful that transportation is available.

“I depend on them coming to get me,” Gries said.

She said that since coming to the Light of Hope Clubhouse, her life is “so much better.”

Between the club and her “fur babies,” she’s doing well with her mental health. She has six cats, a dog and two bunnies, born at Easter last year.

Dagner added that communication is also part of their program.

“We have an outreach program … we send birthday cards, thinking of you cards to members who may be isolated or withdrawn from the community,” Dagner said, “in an effort to support them and let them know that they are in demand and I missed them here at the club.”

Call Light of Hope at 989-340-0558, open 8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.





