» News from EIAC International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation





Increasing acceptance of accreditation by regulatory bodies in the United Arab Emirates The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considered one of the most progressive countries in the Middle East region. The United Arab Emirates is a leader on various fronts including scientific, educational and economic fields in the region. Regulatory authorities and governmental conformity assessment bodies are widely adopting accreditation as a benchmark while setting the highest levels of service standards. Various governmental conformity assessment bodies have achieved accreditation from the Emirates Internal Accreditation Center (EIAC) and other accrediting bodies according to ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO/IEC 17065 and ISO 15189 standards. It is worth noting that some of the main government organizations that carry out regulatory inspections have achieved ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation from EIAC such as: Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, United Arab Emirates.

Department of Food Safety, Dubai.

Department of Public Health Services, Dubai.

DCL Inspection Department (Dubai Central Laboratory), Dubai.

Department of Environmental Sustainability, Dubai.

The first provider of proficiency testing (PT) accredited by EIAC EIAC’s Accreditation Scheme for Proficiency Testing (PT) Providers is fully operational. The accreditation scheme started in 2020. Global Proficiency Testing Company (GPTC), Dubai becomes the first company to receive EIAC accreditation under the ISO/IEC 17043:2010 standard. The scope of GPTCs accreditation covers Water Chemistry for sulphate, chloride and pH value, Water Microbiology for Legionella, TBC, coliform, faecal coliform, E. Coli, faecal streptococci, Clostridium perfringens, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and materials for construction (Wambater), Extension and Thickness. The scope of GPTCs also covers mass calibration for conventional mass with precision weights (1 mg 50 kg). Ms. Amina Ahmed Mohammed CEO of EIAC congratulated the management of GPTC. She said the availability of accredited PT providers locally would increase the prospects of participation of conformity assessment bodies in PT programs as it would be time efficient and cost effective. The EIAC accreditation scheme for medical tourism is launched The Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC) officially launched an accreditation scheme for medical tourism on 9 November 2022. The scheme was launched at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) Health Tourism Department’s DXH Partner Connect 2022 event. Engr. Alia Ismail Al Marzouqi Director of Health Care Sector-EIAC and Mr. Mohammad Al Muhairi Director of Health Tourism Department-DHA were present at the activity. Ms. Khawla Mohamed Al Zarooni Head of Calibration Laboratories Accreditation-EIAC presented the key features of the scheme. During the Question Hour, Dr. Qasim Al Shamsi, Head of Healthcare Sector-EIAC explained the various aspects of the accreditation scheme. Accreditation criteria are set out in the EIAC Accreditation Standard for Healthcare Providers (EIAC-RQ-HCO-003) Appendix A. EIACs accreditation standard has been approved by the International Association for Quality in Healthcare for External Evaluation (ISQuaEEA). EIAC’s new accreditation scheme for certification bodies The Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC) has launched new accreditation schemes for management systems certification bodies according to ISO 17021-1 main accreditation criteria in the following areas: ISO 37301 compliance management systems

ISO 41001 Facilities management systems

DOH/SD/ADHICS/0.9 Abu Dhabi – Healthcare information and cyber security standard. The Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC) has also launched a new accreditation scheme for certifying bodies in collaboration with the Pest Control Section of the Public Health Services Department of Dubai Municipality. The main accreditation criterion is ISO 17024 and the scheme is in the field of Insect control for the following certificates: Pest control operator certification

Pest Control Supervisor Certification

EIAC attended the ARAC annual meetings and general assembly in Cairo, Egypt 10th The annual meetings and general assembly of the Arab Accreditation Cooperation (ARAC) were held from 4 – 8th December 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. A delegation from the Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC) attended the annual meetings and general assembly. Ms. Amina Ahmed Mohammed CEO of EIAC, who is the current chairperson of ARAC, chaired the general assembly of ARAC. Delegates from nineteen member countries and interested parties participated in the meetings. During meetings, 10th The anniversary of the founding of ARAC was also celebrated. EIAC is developing a series of trainings for the health sector The Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC) is conducting a series of trainings for the healthcare sector. Four trainings are planned for assessors and laboratory staff on the ISO 15189:2022 standard and EIAC accreditation requirements. The leaders of the training are Mrs. Sheila Woodcock and Mr. David Ricketts. Ms. Sheila Woodcock serves as ISO TC212 WG1 Quality and Competence Holder in the Medical Laboratory, one of 5 Working Groups within ISO TC212 Clinical Laboratory Testing and In Vitro Diagnostic Test Systems. She served as Project Leader for the revision of ISO 15189 that was published in December 2022. Mr. David Ricketts is a member of ISO TC212. He was part of the main drafting team for the revision of ISO 15189, and was involved in the writing of other laboratory standards including being the project leader for the latest version of ISO 22870. Two training sessions are planned for evaluators for health care facilities, including hospitals, day surgery centers, clinics, fertility centers, home health services, medical tourism and telehealth services. The training is focused on the EIAC Accreditation Standard for Healthcare Providers (EIAC-RQ-HCO-003). The EIAC standard is endorsed by the International Association for Quality in Healthcare for External Evaluation (ISQuaEEA). Ms. Angeliki Katsapi, Dr. Alan Taylor and Dr. Bryan Woodward is the source persons. Posted in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ilac.org/latest_ilac_news/news-from-eiac/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

