Hospital fire kills 29 in Beijing, but family members kept in the dark for hours

The deadliest fire to hit the Chinese capital in two decades killed 29 people at a hospital on Tuesday, but most people didn’t hear about it until hours later, and even then details were scarce as authorities kept a tight lid on the details. .

As flames ripped through Changfeng Hospital in Fengtai District around 13:00 on Tuesday, forcing some to desperately climb out of windows and huddle in air conditioning units, state media silenced and censored appeared to clean up the internet of any mention.

The extent of information control and censorship came as a shock to netizens as well as Beijing residents, many of whom complained online that they had no idea a deadly fire had broken out in their city until late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Beijing officials offered more details about the fire during a news conference that was delayed by half an hour and lasted less than 20 minutes.

The fire that engulfed a hospital building of Changfeng Hospital was caused by a spark from interior renovation work that ignited flammable paint, Zhao Yang, an official at the Beijing fire department, said on Wednesday.

Twelve people were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence, including here hospital directors and construction workers, said Sun Haitao, an official at the Beijing Public Security Bureau.

In videos shared on social networks on Tuesday before they were censored, smoke could be seen billowing from the windows of some hospitals as people desperately tried to escape the fire. At least one person appeared to use a rope made from sheets to climb down from a window to a lower-level terrace.

Others were seen either crowding into the air conditioning units positioned on the outside of the building, or trying to use the units to maneuver themselves from one level to another. A person is seen jumping from one level of the building to the lower terrace.

The fire is Beijing’s deadliest in recent years, surpassing the toll from a 2017 blaze that killed 19 in a cramped two-story building in the Daxing district on the capital’s southern outskirts.

It is also one of the most censored incidents in recent years and a sign of tightening media controls in China under Xi Jinping, the country’s most authoritarian leader in a generation.

The fire broke out in a populated neighborhood in western Beijing around noon on Tuesday, but was not reported by Chinese media until about eight hours after firefighters responded to calls for help.

At 20:43, a brief report on the incident was published by the Beijing Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese capital, more than 7 hours after the flames were extinguished and more than 5 hours after the end of rescue efforts.

On Chinese social media, many questioned why the public had been kept in the dark for so long.

The incident happened after 12 p.m., and not a single media outlet reported on the breaking news at that time, said a leading comment on Weibo, noting that most state-run media outlets hold standardized press releases after 9 p.m.

The media has now essentially become copy machines for standardized press releases, he added.

China’s social media platforms, which had been quick to spread information about similar incidents in the past, were also largely silent. around the fire all afternoon.

Information control is extraordinary especially given the popularity of short video platforms and live streaming sites in China.

It is often said that in the era when everyone has a microphone, it is difficult to prevent the spread of news, but now it seems that it is not so difficult after all, said a commenter on Wechat.

Although 21 people have died, as long as (authorities) don’t announce it, it will look like nothing happened in society, the commentator said on Tuesday before the death toll rose to 29.

At a brief news conference Wednesday, officials revealed details of those who died. Among them were 26 hospitalized patients with an average age of 71. The oldest victim was 88. A nurse, a care worker and a family also died in the fire, according to Li Zongron, vice chairman of the Fengtai county government.

A total of 142 people were evacuated, including 71 patients. As of Wednesday, 39 injured people remained in hospital, with three in critical condition, said Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

Family members of patients at Changfeng Hospital said that even as the tragedy unfolded, they were forgotten.

On Tuesday evening, some rushed to the hospital to look for their loved ones after learning about it on the news, according to China Youth Daily, a state-run newspaper.

It’s been seven or eight hours and I haven’t received a single call, a relative was quoted as saying.

But the hospital refused to give them a list of the victims’ names, and instead asked them to record their information and wait for an official notification, the report said.

Following state media reports on the incident, discussions on social media remained tightly controlled. Footage and photos of the fire were censored in real time, as were posts critical of the government’s handling of the fire and later censorship.

Many questioned why the incident did not become a trending topic on Weibo during Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Some compared the fire’s limited visibility on social media to the overwhelming coverage of a fatal explosion at a metals factory in Ohio in the US in February, which dominated Weibo’s trending topics for days.

While some Chinese media outlets have since published in-depth reports on the aftermath of the fire, the initial long silence has come as a dismay to some liberal Chinese journalists.

On Wechat, a newspaper editor in Beijing complained about tightening censorship control and social control.

The most terrible thing is not the death of 29 people, but eight hours of silence, writes the editor in a post.

The former is an accident and dereliction of duty, while the latter is a deliberate act with full effort, to unscrupulously demonstrate his ability to control society, to treat us as deaf, blind, stupid and worthless subjects. Accidents can be prevented, but the deliberate act can become the norm.