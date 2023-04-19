Solar eclipse chasers descend on small Western Australian town to experience the wonders of the universe | sun

Eclipse watchers from all over the globe have descended on a small Western Australian town to watch the sun disappear behind the moon.

Among them are the Solar Wind Sherpas, an international team of scientific adventurers who have tracked solar eclipses across the Sahara and Mongolia, to Svalbard and Antarctica.

Now, they are joining around 20,000 people who will see the total solar eclipse from Exmouth, population (normally) around 2,800, the gateway town to Ningaloo Reef and its famous whale sharks.

It will be a rare hybrid eclipse, lasting about three hours. For about a minute, at 11:29 a.m. local time Thursday, the Earth, Moon, and Sun will be perfectly aligned, the moon covering the sun’s disk. There will be a shimmering crown, like a halo around the moon, and the stars and planets will become visible. The temperature will drop. Animals will start acting strangely.

Visitors arriving in Exmouth in Western Australia for a total solar eclipse. Photo: Scott Bauer Photography/The Guardian

The eclipse will pass directly over Exmouth, where crowds will gather in dedicated viewing areas. As the sky darkens, others will watch from boats and ships and from parts of Timor-Leste and Indonesia. The rest of Australia will be able to see a partial eclipse.

The Solar Wind Sherpas, so named because they lug around piles of equipment to study solar winds and space weather, have 13 members, from countries including Germany, the Czech Republic and the US.

Their Sherpa, Shadia Habbal, is a professor of astronomy at the University of Hawaii.

Habbal says they will study the sun’s corona, its rapid bursts of energy in its active regions.

There are these dense and very hot arcs, what we call loops, around sunspots, there’s a group of them that will be visible from the western arc, on the right side of the sun, she says.

Sherpas will deploy cameras and spectrometers and use special filters that show the crown in different colors, related to its heat.

This year, for the first time, they will fly a kite above each cloud, 1,000 meters in the air with a spectrometer on board.

Shadia Habbal from Solar Wind Sherpas in Exmouth. Photo: Trent Mitchell/The Guardian

This data is truly unique, despite the fact that we have so many spacecraft in orbit. None of them can collect these observations, starting from the solar surface, says Habbal.

This is the critical region of the corona.

By studying what’s happening to the corona, solar winds, and what happens when they hit Earth’s magnetic field, Sherpas are finding out more about how space weather affects Earth, disrupting power and GPS systems.

The other aspect of eclipses is you can really go to places you normally wouldn’t necessarily go, to communities you don’t know much about, Habbal says.

It’s wonderful to see the grace of humanity everywhere and the kindness of Australian people who are so open and welcoming.

Tracking the eclipse has been described as an addiction, with some followers logging dozens of sightings of the celestial display.

According to an online registry of eclipse trackers, American explorer Paul Maley tops the list with 81 eclipses visited and 1 hour, 11 minutes and 33 seconds total, or total darkness.

The top Australian on the list is Terry Cuttle, from the International Astronomical Union’s solar eclipse working group. Since his first eclipse (1976, Melbourne), he has clocked about 30, with a total of 36 minutes and 55 seconds. Guardian Australia picks it up when it is about 200km from Exmouth. He drove from Brisbane and has been on the road for about three weeks.

He says he has always been interested in astronomy and photographing astronomical ephemera such as comets, meteor showers and eclipses. An event like an eclipse is a chance to bring science to people.

It’s an opportunity for people to really experience the universe in motion, you can see the moon moving, he says.

The Solar Wind Sherpas, an international team of scientific adventurers who have tracked solar eclipses in the Sahara Desert and Mongolia, Svalbard and Antarctica. Photo: The Guardian

One of the most spectacular things is to see the sun completely obscured by the moon, then lined up on both sides, you can see the planets you can witness the solar system.

When and where can I see another one?

For a time it seemed as if Exmouth itself was in danger of being eclipsed by eclipse chasers.

Authorities had to open an overflowing campground, bring in temporary water tanks, upgrade telecommunications infrastructure and spend millions on traffic management and improving beach facilities.

But now it’s ready to welcome tens of thousands of people, from NASA scientists to Sherpas to crowds of amateur eclipse watchers.

Kate Russo, an Australian psychologist turned eclipse follower and eclipse community planner, writes that following the path of totality becomes a way of life, a total addiction.

She describes an eclipse follower as someone who has given in to their insatiable desire to relive the thrill and excitement of totality.

Exmouth, Western Australia. Photo: Jonathan Cami/The Guardian

Astronomical Society of Australia president Prof John Lattanzio says people can become addicted to that minute or so of the terrifying other world known as totality.

He notes that Australia will have five total eclipses over the next 15 years, including one in Sydney in 2028.

The fear of a total solar eclipse is a way for everyone to experience the wonders of the universe, he says.

It’s not just humans who experience that other world. A 2020 study of 17 species of mammals, birds and reptiles during an eclipse found that three out of four were affected by the phenomenon.

Some started their evening routines early. Many were worried. Baboons ran and pounced, gorillas became aggressive, giraffes swayed, flamingos gathered around their young and made more noise, lorikeets jumped, became louder, then fell silent.

A grizzly bear woke up, a kookaburra laughed more, and a Galpagos tortoise looked skyward. (Whale sharks were not included in the study).

Cuttle says people will, at the very least, hope for clear skies, as he describes his previous totals.

A member of The Solar Wind Sherpas preparing equipment. Photo: Trent Mitchell/The Guardian

It recalls the ominous shadow of the moon as it rushes toward you, the dramatic change in light as daylight suddenly changes to a deep dusk, the sight of planets in the daytime sky connected to the solar system in full view.

And the stunning sight of the sun appearing as a black hole in the sky surrounded by [its] sparkling pearl white crown.

All of these combine into an experience so dramatic that people almost invariably want to experience it again.

The most common question after an eclipse [is]: when and where can I see another one?