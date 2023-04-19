International
KM: I will give everything to fulfill the promise of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.
- The Prime Minister salutes one of the most extraordinary political achievements of our lifetime
- The valuable legacy of the Agreement remains the best foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Northern Ireland
- The Prime Minister is committed to supporting his promise to create a better future
The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement left us with a remarkable and precious legacy, the Prime Minister will say today in Belfast (Wednesday 19 April).
He will return to Northern Ireland to speak at the 25th Queen’s University Accord conference and host a special gala dinner to commemorate the anniversary.
As part of his closing speech to an audience of Agreement architects and world figures, the Prime Minister will say that the best way to deliver on the promise of the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday) is to deliver on our commitment to create places jobs and opportunities. for young people to fulfill their dreams and aspirations in the country they call home.
He will say:
Together we must fulfill the true promise of the 1998 Agreement
That future embodied in the very words of the text – of sustainable economic growth and where we address the problems of a divided society.
And I will give everything to help make this vision a reality.
The Belfast Agreement (Good Friday) promised prosperity and a more integrated society and we have work to do to deliver on this promise.
Praise will be given to the contribution of peacemakers and security forces who played a leading role in ensuring the stability we have now.
It will highlight their courage despite the daily threats to themselves and their families, and the imagination and tenacity of the leaders to conceive of a power-sharing system and deliver it against the odds.
In a tribute to those who built the Agreement, the Prime Minister will reflect on a remarkable political achievement and will say:
Courage, imagination and persistence.
Those qualities brought an imperfect but lasting peace to a country accustomed to believing that such peace was not possible.
To all those who led us to that peace, including here in this hall and those who are no longer with us, let us take this moment to say: thank you.
The Prime Minister will argue that we can also deliver on the real legacy of the Agreements for a better future for Northern Ireland with a prosperous economy and a more united and contented society.
Northern Ireland has made significant economic progress in the last 25 years. In April 1998, Northern Ireland had the highest unemployment in the UK at 8.4%, and is now the second lowest at 2.4%.
He will reaffirm his ambition for Northern Ireland to attract greater investment and highlight its thriving cyber and life sciences sector, as well as its financial services and creative industries. He will say:
I know the journey to prosperity will not be easy and we are not there yet.
But this is my commitment to you:
I will use the full power of the UK Government to help make this one of the best places in the world to start and grow a business, create jobs, train and learn skills new and to attract investments.
The Prime Minister will meet some of the leading architects at the Gala Dinner later that evening, along with Irish and American representatives, and will welcome guests with opening remarks at the Gala Dinner. The dinner will also be attended by political leaders, international dignitaries and major charities.
The dinner will conclude the last period of events led by the Prime Minister to mark the anniversary and strengthen efforts to support our vision for a prosperous 25 years ahead.
This follows President Bidens visit to Belfast last week, where the Prime Minister and President celebrated the progress Northern Ireland has made over the last quarter of a century and committed to building an even brighter future for Northern Ireland.
