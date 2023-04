Youth Week Activities 2023 Kiama Council

Published on April 18, 2023

Kiama Council will be celebrating an extra special Youth Week this month (April 20 to 30), with CENTRAL Youth Services turning 30! Since opening their doors at Hindmarsh Park Heritage Houses in 1993, our SENTRAL team have spent three decades providing local young people with a safe place to meet, make friends, play pool, basketball and to chill out. At the same time, a fantastic array of youth workers have also helped these young people gain life skills to help them reach their potential. To celebrate the tireless efforts of these often unsung community heroes, Kiama Council is hosting a reunion of current and former SENTRAL staff on Saturday 22 April (2pm-5pm). The reunion is open to all who would like to join in the festivities, congratulate our old and new SENTRAL team for their great work, and learn more about the proud history of our youth services program. Activities of Youth Week 2023 As well as SENTRAL 30 tonsth Celebrating the birthday, there are a number of Youth Week activities, kicking off this Thursday with the Kiama Downs basketball competition. Hoops, disco, fast moves or chillax, our CENTRAL team has the youngsters covered! Thursday, April 20 Basketball Tournament, Kiama Downs, 9am-5pm Friday, April 21 DJ Workshop / Disco Night, Joyce Wheatley Centre, 15:00-17:00 / 18:00-21:00 Friday, April 28 Outdoor Movie Night, Joyce Wheatley Center, 7-9 p.m Saturday, April 22 CENTRAL 30th anniversary celebrations, CENTRAL Youth House, 14:00-17:00 Saturday, April 29 Hangout – music, markets and circus workshop CENTRAL Youth House, 12:00-17:00 Highlights CENTRAL Our junior staff over the years have provided a variety of other award-winning programs and services, including: Intergen Munchout

Friends for Life program

Youth program

Create to connect

Vocal workshop

Rainbow Run for all ages at Werri Beach

Kiama Youth Markets

Event management training

Smash Lab

Podcasting Workshop

Outdoor movies

Music concerts This work has seen numerous nominations, accolades and awards from organizations such as the Heart Foundation, Community Industry Group, NSW Local Government and the NSW Government. A standout achievement has been the creation and evolution of the annual Youth Engagement Meeting, where local primary and secondary students discuss key issues facing young people with Kiama councillors. Another was the leadership shown by SENTRAL Youth Services during COVID-19 and the significant impact it had on our young people. Our thanks to our network of community partners who have played a major role in helping to provide these support services during this period. Further information: https://www.kiama.nsw.gov.au/Events/Events-SENTRAL/Youth-Week-2023 https://www.kiama.nsw.gov.au/Youth-Services

