The situation in Libya – Security Council, meeting 9306

ABDOULAYE BATHILY, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said he had engaged the country’s key political leaders through ship diplomacy to make compromises that would pave the way to elections there. In addition, he held several rounds of consultations in Tripoli, Benghazi, and Sabah, with Libyans from all three regions representing civil society, women, youth, and political parties to reinforce their demands for greater involvement of political leaders and institutions. Libya. He further emphasized that, for the elections to take place this year, the electoral laws must be completed in time for the High National Elections Commission to start implementing the electoral process at the beginning of July. Turning to the security situation in Libya, he said it remains tense, the ceasefire continues and there are positive developments in cooperation between the Libyan Army and the Libyan National Army and in the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries. Recalling his recent trips to Sudan, Chad and Niger to discuss with the leaders of those countries how to improve conditions for the return of foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya, he said his interlocutors highlighted challenges such as porous borders, local and national dynamics in their countries and the various motivations for the presence of these armed elements in Libya. Turning to the human rights situation, he said that it continues to be tense. ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO (Japan), in his capacity as Chairman of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011), submitted his forty-eighth report, covering the period from 17 December 2022 to 18 April 2023, during which met once informally. consultations on March 3, 2023. Turning to the implementation of arms embargo measures, he added that the Committee received a written report on a previously reported cargo seizure and a tentative inspection report from the European Union Naval Operation Mediterranean, IRINI. Among other things, he also noted a response to a note verbale from Trkiye with further questions on the scope of paragraph 27 of resolution 1973 (2011) and a response to one of three letters from Libya on various aspects of the asset freeze .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://media.un.org/en/asset/k1q/k1q80ik901 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related