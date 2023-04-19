Elver fishery closure a ‘destruction of hope’, says Wolastoqey fisheries director





A Wolastoqey man says he’s spent thousands of dollars on gear to fish for elvers this year and worries he won’t be able to recoup that money after the federal government closed the elver fishery this past weekend. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) closed elver fisheries in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on April 15 for 45 days due to conservation and safety concerns, following reports of violence and overfishing by unauthorized harvesters. This year was Brent Sacobie’s first attempt to cash in on the lucrative industry, with prices expected to reach $5,000 per kilogram in 2022. “I have four kids and I have a lot of mouths to feed,” said Sacobie, who is from Bilijk, Kingsclear First Nation, 13 kilometers west of Fredericton. Brent Sacobie was fishing for chub under his community quota. (Brent Sacobie/Facebook) He said he had heard stories from friends about how great the fishing was, so he invested money in diving nets, falls, coolers and gas to travel the estuaries. Sacobie caught a third of his quota of 1.5 kilos before closing. Sacobie said that in the rivers he fished he did not see any violence and he wants to see indigenous leadership, the commercial industry and the government come together to reopen the fishery. “We all need financial stability in our lives and we all need that security,” Sacobie said. In recent years, elver fishing has increased in value. Young elversor eels are sold in markets in China and Japan, where they are raised to adulthood for food. The elver season usually runs from mid-March to June. Patrick Polchies, director of fisheries for Bilijk, said 68 people had signed up to harvest elvers for his community. He called the closure a “destruction of hope for so many people.” The Wolastoqey Nation was given 750 kilograms of quota to be divided among its six communities, Polchies said. Polchies said his community’s 103-kilogram share of that quota is in stark contrast to the more than 1,000-kilogram quota set aside for a commercial license. There are nine commercial licenses in Atlantic Canada. In 2012, the American Eel was assessed as threatened by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada, which is why Mi’kmawElder Gordon LaBillois applauds the closure. Mi’kmaw Elder Gordon LaBillois applauds elver fishing closure for 45 days. (Nelson Cloud) “If they have … the data to support what they’re doing, then I think they’re doing the right thing,” said LaBillois, of Ugpi’ganjig, Eel River Bar First Nation, 250 kilometers north of Moncton. He said he’s not an expert, but as much can affect eel populations as climate change and development, he’d rather see eel fishing slow down so the population can be studied. He said he feels the pinch of any moderate livelihood harvest and said a compromise would be to prioritize indigenous interests over eels for now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/indigenous/first-nations-elver-fishery-shutdown-1.6813328 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related