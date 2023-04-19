Work/Life: international employment news update





Issue 75 Welcome to the latest edition of our international employment news update. The Spanish government will pay companies to test a 4-day week Small and medium-sized Spanish companies with under 250 employees can now apply for one the government’s pilot scheme to implement a four-day work week for at least two years while still offering workers full pay. The scheme will compensate employers up to €200,000 in total, as well as consultancy costs for designing new working schemes, and follows the example of the UK’s successful four-day working week trial which was carried out in 2022 and was held by most of the participating companies. The UK Government will make businesses liable for defrauding workers The bill on economic crime and corporate transparency currently making its way through parliament, if passed into law, the bill would make it easier to prosecute large organizations where an employee commits fraud for the benefit of the business. The introduction of this offense has been assessed as long overdue and of the type that historically could have allowed effective prosecution of banks in the global financial crisis. Reform of work rules for under 16s in the Netherlands The Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs has unfolded reforms to protect young teenagers in the workforce. As of 2020, under 16s have been unable to work for food delivery companies due to the dangers associated with cycling in traffic. This ban is set to be extended to prevent under-16s from working for food delivery companies too, while rules around working hours are to be relaxed to allow work until 8pm on nights out from school or during school holidays. Work visas offered to third country nationals in Slovakia Following the new legislation approved by the Slovak government, 5,000 work visas will be offered to citizens of various Eastern European countries in an effort to fill roles for drivers of heavy goods vehicles, international transport drivers and bus drivers. The visas will be valid for one year only to address the urgent long-term shortage of workers in the national and international transport industry. UK bank pledges to double proportion of disabled staff in senior management roles Lloyds Banking Group is the first UK bank to commit to a ambitious goal of doubling disability representation in its senior management roles to 12% by 2025. Currently 6% of senior managers have reported having a disability, if the target is met then the number will rise from around 450 to 900 The company plans to increase the accessibility and inclusiveness of its recruitment processes, technology systems and offices to help achieve the goal. The first CDC pension schemes authorized in the UK The Pension Regulator has authorized The UK’s first collective defined contribution (CDC) pension schemes in a move to embrace innovation to help boost retirement savings. This will provide an alternative to traditional defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes and allow contributions from members and employers to pool into a collective fund, providing pension schemes that are more resilient to market shocks. CBI Director General sacked over allegations of misconduct Tony Danker what recently downloaded with immediate effect after an independent investigation was conducted into complaints about his workplace conduct, which had not been shared with him prior to his dismissal. The company has been criticized for not appointing an external body to identify and implement any reforms sought at the end of the allegations, but instead relied on internal staff.

