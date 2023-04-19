The Professors’ new film debuts at the Minneapolis St. Louis International Film Festival. Paula

In 1968, architect Ralph Rapson was tasked with designing one of the largest urban renewal projects in US history, an all-concrete utopia in the Minneapolis Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The plan faced a problem: the neighborhood they wanted to demolish was home to a counterculture that shared their utopian vision.

Tracing a remarkable history of resistance to urban renewal and its consequences, Brutal utopianew movie from Dr Morgan Adamson, chair of the Media and Cultural Studies department, uses archival material, participant interviews, and moving graphics to understand the dreams of modernity and their violence as they were beginning to crumble. He reflects on these dreams by engaging the current occupants of Rapsons brutalist buildings, the East African refugee community, as participants in the filmmaking process.

Before the movies premiere on April 19 as part of the Minneapolis St. Louis International Film Festival. Paul 42, Professor Adamson shared what went into creating the Brutal utopiaher first film.

What drew you to this project and the Cedar Riverside neighborhood?

I did my Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota and spent my twenties hanging out on the West Coast. I was always fascinated with the towers and had heard mythical stories about what would be a massive development that would have destroyed the neighborhood.

A few years ago, I realized that the university had obtained the papers of Ralph Rapson, the architect, so I just started checking them to see if I could learn more. I found an entire plan for this utopian community, which was one of the largest urban renewal projects ever planned in the United States. That’s where it started. Then, I started meeting people who were involved in the resistance and learning about the counterculture at the time. It was such an incredible story that I thought it should be a movie.

What were your biggest challenges in making it happen?

The biggest challenge was finding all the different archives. There was the Rapsons archive, which included a lot of the developer’s promotional material and the discourse surrounding it. That was one side of the story, but the Rasons archive could not tell me why the full development was never built. For this, I had to dig into many alternative archives.

Jack Cann, the lawyer for the project, gave me four large boxes full of stuff he had kept from the 1970s, and since then I started meeting more people who were involved and who shared their personal photographs with me.

The West Coast Community Development Center, which is still there and was built by all the resistance, also had boxes of old photos and newspapers.

I also spent a lot of time working at the Minnesota Historical Society analyzing archival footage that had not been digitized before doing the project.

It took a long time to build trust with the actual Cedar Riverside community, to be allowed to film and to get to know some of the residents. That was something really significant that came out of the project as well.

What surprised you the most while working on the film?

How broad and multifaceted the resistance to urban renewal in the 1970s was, how organized it was, how democratic, how prolonged it was, how many people were involved and their commitment to it. All the things that grew out of resistance to development were quite inspiring. They founded community institutions such as the People’s Center, the Twin Cities’ first cooperative grocery store, and countless other neighborhood institutions. They had one of the largest tenant unions in Minnesota history. They developed the environmental lawsuit they brought against the development and was the first of its kind to challenge a development based on its environmental impact. They used the Environmental Policy Act, which was very new when they were doing this.

Why did you choose to make an essay film versus a more traditional documentary?

I teach documentary filmmaking at Macalester, and there’s always this tension with trying to have a neutral voice, where you’re trying to tell reality as it happened. The essay film goes against this, because the essay film says there is no neutrality. Someone is making this film, and you foreground that voice, that position, and your subjective point of view, instead of trying to be just a neutral observer of this story. In a way, it seems to me to be a more honest method of documentary filmmaking, as contradictory as it sounds, because it puts the authorial point of view first.

There’s the more journalistic side of documentary, and then there’s the more side, and my work tends to be more in that tradition.

The film shows the transformation of Cedar-Riverside into a vibrant place for the predominantly East African immigrant community. What does this mean for you?

One of the things I wanted to bring out in the film is that this kind of grand thinking that Rapson and the developers were trying to do on the grand scale of design and thinking about how to organize city space and social life and all that stuff. in the end the actual residents of those towers really benefited.

I don’t want to sugarcoat it, because there are obviously problems with those buildings and their management in the present. I don’t want to say that they are a total utopia, but there is a way that systems thinking and large scale really differ from the way we plan cities today. And it actually enabled a very nice space to live within this community.

In a way, I don’t think of development as a failed utopia. It is one that has changed with use and time, but is fulfilling some of its intended purposes. Just not for the population it was intended for.

What do you hope viewers take away from the film?

It seems to me that we have forgotten these two kinds of utopian ideas about approaching urban spaces, where one is very organic and about community control, and the other is modernist, about grand design and integrated planning of urban space. I hope viewers can look back on this story and maybe see alternatives to the present, which is about and I mention this at the end of the film that we build cities for profit, which I think is often a very random way .