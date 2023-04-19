



The world will soon have emitted enough greenhouse gases to keep temperatures more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Under current governments’ climate plans, the world will emit enough greenhouse gases in the next ten years to keep global warming above 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, a United Nations report shows. To have a 50:50 chance of limiting global warming to the global target of 1.5 degrees Celsius, IPCC scientists said in 2018 that the world cannot produce more than 500 gigatons of carbon dioxide. But a new one REPORT for governments from the United Nations climate change body says that, even if governments meet their current climate targets (NDCs), they will produce about 430 gigatonnes by 2030. That leaves only 70 gigatons left for after 2030. On this trajectory, it will burn in just two years. At the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, all nations agreed ask each other to “revisit and strengthen” their 2030 climate targets. But only a handful have done so, and none of the world’s biggest issuers have suggested they will improve their targets. Analysis by Climate Action Tracker has found that no government climate plan is compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5C. At Cop26, a UN work program was established to step up emissions reductions in the 2020s but in Cop27 the countries only debated how to organize these talks. They discussed how long they should talk and what they should talk about. With governments likely to fail to reduce emissions quickly enough, the 2018 IPCC REPORT found that most models of a world of just 1.5 degrees Celsius rely on the long-term removal of more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than is being introduced through technologies known as carbon dioxide removal. But they warn that this technology “at scale is unproven and reliance on such technology is a major risk to the ability to limit warming to 1.5C”. The G7 group of major wealthy nations recently agreed to push other countries to adopt a target at the Cop27 climate talks to peak global emissions by 2025 at the latest. The report says that, if climate plans are fully implemented, then emissions will peak in 2025 or earlier. But to achieve this, developing countries must get the finance, technology and technical assistance they have been asking for to take climate action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.climatechangenews.com/2023/04/19/un-world-set-to-blow-through-1-5c-carbon-budget-in-10-years/

