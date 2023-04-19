Health conference debates pay | Article | tidings

Images: Jess Hurd

Paid talk dominated the conference business this morning (Tuesday) at UNISON’s annual health conference in Bournemouth.

The breakfast began with General Secretary Christina McAnea taking the opportunity to invite representatives from all branches of health who secured a strike mandate in their pay disputes over the past year to take to the stage, where they received a standing ovation. passionate by delegates. (photo above).

Conference business then began with an urgent motion on the latest NHS pay offer and the health unions’ response to it.

Moving the motion, Wilma Brown, chair of the health service executive (SGE), said the motion was about the months of hard work and sacrifice it takes to make successful actions.

It is about members who are willing to lose a day’s pay to go on strike. I want to honor everyone involved in building the action to strike.

She spoke of the decisive results in UNISON’s consultation on the new offer, which returned 74% of eligible votes to a turnout of over 50%.

She said that this year, at the conference, it was essential to be honest. First of all about the offer, because here you won’t be able to find anyone who says that health workers deserve this. But also stressing that we won’t know for sure what will happen next year until all the unions have declared their results. But this motion lays out our plan.

She also called on the conference to build on what we have learned in obtaining mandates for strike action. And he highlighted the increased levels of participation in the recent pay consultation saying: This stands us in good stead for the future.

The motion noted the particular importance of talks with NHS staff in Northern Ireland due to the fact that there are no Ministers in office in NI to make NHS funding decisions.

Stephanie Green from UNISON Northern health branch noted that: UNISON Northern Ireland were the first union members to take strike action.

But the conference will be aware that NI has no functioning executive. The Conservative government wants to use us as pawns in their political game. Well, no more. Watch this space, we ask for your solidarity as we take a strong stand on this in the days and weeks ahead. We will not be fourth class citizens.

Speaking about the motion, Sam Kimberly said: At the end of the day, we’re not just here to represent us, we’re here to represent the voiceless, the underpaid, the members who don’t have the time to participate in meeting, that cannot afford to attend the meeting.

This is a democracy, the members have accepted the offer, now we have to get on board and get the money into the pockets of the members as soon as possible.

The motion was carried, calling on the service group to declare UNISON’s acceptance of the mandate on the NHS staff council and to explore the potential to reach a common position with other health unions and to seek confirmation from the government that the offer would be implemented as soon as possible.

The flat rate pay rise: our approach to pay justice

The conference then turned its attention to a motion that reaffirmed the union’s commitment to demand flat wage increases in the health sector.

The motion noted that percentage wage prices, applied equally, increase the gap between the lowest and highest paid in any wage structure, that gender and racial gaps are fueled by this fact, and that the consequences of inflation are deeply regressive and have a disproportionate impact on lower-wage workers.

Speaking about the union’s prior commitment to the flat rate pay rise, Tanya Pretswell (pictured above), moving the motion for the health SGE, said: Now is the time to go further, we need a set of tools to help us put this into practice.

This motion sets out a clear program of work to ensure that we can establish claims for credible flat rate amounts and gives negotiators the tools to do so. The motion was carried, unchanged.

Time of call to wage revision body

The next motion which pointed out that, after a consultation that came out of a motion in the last years’ conference, the general appetite for calling time on the Salary Review Body (PRB) has been confirmed.

A delegate said: You told us that the PRB has been discredited in the eyes of our members and in the end this motion is about trust, who do you trust? Who do members trust? Is it our union, or are they PRB members? They have never cared for a person or cared for a person in need in their life.

No one claims that direct negotiation will be easy, but we take ownership and rely on and believe in ourselves. We get our best solutions when we lead, when we take our members and negotiate directly. Our future salary decisions are up to us.

He highlighted the recent failures of the PRB including: in 2022 the salary increase recommendation for 1400 with 13% inflation; and in 2021 the PRB report says the terms of the Agenda for Change do not reflect the realities of nursing, paving the way for a fee-only backbone.

Speaking about Scotland’s experience in building a collective bargaining position and direct bargaining relationships with the government at Holyrood, Heather Kelly (pictured above) told delegates: There is nothing to fear from calling time on the PRB if we’re really serious about collective bargaining, we need to get serious, and get serious now.

The motion endorsed UNISON’s ten-point plan as set out in the Our Pay, Our Word report with an ultimate aim of collective bargaining on annual pay awards within each of the UK’s administrations.

The NHS is a team, with no separate pay pillar for nurses

The pay debate ended with a stirring debate on the NHS is a team without a separate pay pillar for nurses motion. The motion referred to the government’s commitment to the Royal College of Nursing to consider a separate salary in England for nursing staff exclusively and opposes the creation of a separate pay pillar.

Gamu Nyasoro (pictured above) moved the motion saying: The media has managed to portray the NHS as just doctors and nurses but we know better.

She told the conference a personal story of taking her son to hospital when he was 18 months old and the wide variety of workers she met on that journey. Doctors, nurses, janitors, security staff, radiologists, cleaners, healthcare assistants and many more. This, for him, epitomized UNISON’s One Team belief.

Ms. Nyasoro continued, moving on to the latest pay dispute. After weeks of wage negotiations, imagine our surprise when the government announced that further negotiations were continuing with only one of the unions.

It is simply a tactic to divide and conquer and to destroy collective agreements. Let the conference end this Brexit for nurses. Let’s show the government that they will not break us, we are a team.

Anne Cherry (pictured above) of the Northern health and community branch told the conference I have been a nurse for 40 years, always in the union that stands for all health staff.

She continued: Beyond the cover of the old, little blue COHSE regulation, I remember it saying. All for one, one for all.

Of course we weren’t The Three Musketeers, but we meant it. The delegates have spoken eloquently for a team at this conference and we must stand together in support of that.

Trudie Martin, chair of the nursing and midwifery professional group, told delegates: We recognize that our strength comes from our unity and we will not stand by and separate ourselves from our colleagues.

She called the proposals completely unworkable and distracting and said: We cannot tolerate this proposal to divide and rule. Let’s defeat this proposal, step up our nursing family work to strengthen the agenda for change as One Team.

The motion called on the SGE to work collectively with other unions to reject proposals for a nurses-only wage and to highlight the risk of dismantling the harmonized wage pillar.