Strad News – Henri Marteau Violin Competition to welcome many international candidates





Read more news here The 8th Henri Marteau International Violin Competition will be held in Lichtenberg and Hof in Oberfranken, Bavaria from April 23 to May 6, 2023. 113 violinists from 27 different countries were registered in the competition, where 80 participants from 22 countries are expected to participate. The youngest candidate is a 16-year-old violinist from Poland; among other candidates are violinists from Japan, USA, Korea, France as well as most European countries. In the first round of three rounds, candidates will play works by Bach, Mozart and Paganini. The semi-finalists will then present a 45-minute recital in which they will, among other things, play a compulsory composition by Henri Marteau, the first movement of a Beethoven Sonata, a Reger Prelude and a commissioned work by the Chinese composer Xiaogang Yes. In the final round, six finalists will perform a violin concerto, accompanied by the Hofer Symphoniker. Candidates will compete for cash prizes totaling 30,000. The first prize winner will receive 10,000 cash, while the first, second and third place winners will be promised concert engagements. The competition also offers scholarships and a number of special prizes. The media partner is Bayerischer Rundfunk, which will produce a radio broadcast and CD recording of a solo recital with the competition winner. The winner will also appear in concerts with the Hofer Symphoniker, one of which will be recorded and released on CD. The jury will be chaired by Gilbert Varga and will consist of Michael Frischenschlager, Erika Geldsetzer, Ilya Kaler, Natalia Lomeiko, Silvia Marcovici, Kurt Samannshaus, Alexandra Soumm and Ingolf Turban. Korean violinist Nam Yun Kim was to serve on the jury, but died in March 2023. The first edition of the Henri Marteau International Violin Competition was held in 2002, with the competition usually taking place every three years. The last edition was won by the German violinist Lorenz Chen. In The Best of Technique you will discover the best playing tips from the world’s leading players and teachers. It’s packed full of exercises for students, plus examples from the standard repertoire to show you how to integrate the technique into your playing. The Strads Masterclass Series brings together the best string players with some of the greatest string works ever written. Always one of our most popular sections, Masterclass has been an invaluable aid to aspiring soloists, chamber musicians and string teachers since the 1990s. This year’s calendar celebrates the finest instruments played by members of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, the Melbourne Symphony, the Australian String Quartet and some of the country’s greatest soloists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestrad.com/news/henri-marteau-violin-competition-to-welcome-numerous-international-candidates/16379.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related