The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the USA visits FSU





As the ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States, Yerzhan Ashikbayev is good at answering questions about his country, a skill that served him well during his recent visit to Florida State University. After Ashikbayev’s April 5 lecture at the Globe Auditorium, students had many questions about his home, a place more than 6,000 miles away: Does Kazakhstan have any position in support or opposition to Iran having nuclear weapons? Why did Kazakhstan switch from a Cyrillic-based alphabet to a Latin-based alphabet? How do you see the development of relations with Russia during the war in Ukraine and is Kazakhstan distancing itself from Russia in the future? Ashikbayev visited the FSU campus as part of a five-day tour across the state of Florida. This event was open to all FSU students, faculty and staff members and was well attended by students from the IDS 2531: Global Perspectives and INS 3003: Introduction to International Relations courses. Four international students from Kazakhstan are currently enrolled at FSU, and two other international students from Kazakhstan are currently enrolled at the Center for Intensive English Studies. All six students participated in the lecture, which focused on the history and geopolitics of Kazakhstan and its relations with the US The lecture was followed by a question-and-answer session with the students. It’s important that students take advantage of such learning opportunities, said Tanu Kohli Bagwe, director of the Center for Global Engagement’s Global Citizenship Certificate Program and instructor of IDS 2531. They can learn more about international trade and commerce and why international diplomacy is good business. Ashikbayev was appointed as the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United States in 2021. In this role, he serves as the chief communicator in the Expanded Strategic Partnership Dialogue with the United States, which is an annual platform for countries to discuss bilateral and regional issues and advance common priorities. He previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, serving as the diplomatic point person on issues involving the United Nations and America. Kazakhstan is an eligible country for the Eastern European Linkage Institute (EELI), which is one of 11 International Linkage Institutes established by the Florida Legislature to develop stronger economic, cultural, educational and social ties between Florida and countries that are considered strategically important for the state. Kazakhstan Fast Facts:

