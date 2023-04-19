International Visiting Professor to Present Lectures

CLEVELAND, Mrs. Dr. Piotr Mamcarz of the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin, Poland (KUL) will be giving two lectures this week at the Capps Archives Gallery on Wednesday, April 19 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm and Thursday. April 20 from 15:00 16:30 Lectures are free and open to the public.

Dr. Mamcarz is a research worker and teacher in the Department of Psychology of Emotions and Motivation at KUL. His background in psychology and human resource management has led him to focus on supporting people in crisis. Wednesday’s lecture is titled Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: Defining, Connecting, and Methods to Support People After Traumatic Experiences. On Thursday, the topic will be Resilience and Coping with High Risk Situations: Optimizing Human Performance.

Mamcarz met with the Interim President of DSU Dr. EE Caston and the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Andrew Novobilski on Monday in Kent Wyatt Hall.

He said: It is a great pleasure to be here. The surroundings are beautiful. This is a very interesting trip for me, as it is an opportunity to find and develop new relationships that will benefit both parties at the educational and scientific level.

Caston welcomed Mamcarz to Cleveland and DSU, saying, Delta State has an abiding desire to engage in international studies to benefit our students. We expect it to be mutually beneficial. We are happy to have him here in this regard.

During his visit, Mamcarz will also present guest lectures in several classes.

Novobilski said, We teach and we mentor. For some of our students, this may be the first time they experience a cultural perspective on some of the material they are studying in class.

The Catholic University of Lublin was founded in 1918. It is the oldest university in Lublin and one of the oldest in Poland. Its name was changed after the election of Rev. Karol Wojtya (since 1954 head of the Chair of Ethics in the Department of Christian Philosophy at KUL) as Pope.