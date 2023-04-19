International
Marriott International signs another historic deal with Vinpearl in Vietnam
The signing of seven additional properties underlines a strong development pipeline and positions Vinpearl to be the largest owner of Marriotts in Vietnam with 15 hotels and resorts.
1/2
Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa
EQUALITY
2/2
Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island
Marriott International, Inc. announced today that it has signed agreements with Vinpearl, Vietnam’s largest hospitality and leisure chain, for seven more hotels and resorts, with more than 2,500 rooms. These seven hotels add to the eight hotels announced in 2022, when Marriott first entered into the agreement with Vinpearl. With today’s announcement, Vinpearl is expected to be the largest owner of Marriotts in Vietnam with 15 hotels and resorts.
This signing marks another milestone in our collaboration with Vinpearl, and we are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with these additional signings, noted Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China for Marriott International. With new locations set in major tourist centers such as Danang and Nha Trang, our anticipated inaugural resort in the popular cultural city of Hoi An, and the anticipated first international five-star hotel in Bac Ninh, we are well positioned to meet the Vietnamese. various hospitality needs in primary, secondary and tertiary destinations.
Mr. Juergen Doerr, CEO of Vinpearl further said, we are pleased to continue working together and leverage our strategic cooperation with Marriott throughout Vietnam. The pioneering values shared by our respective organizations fit well together, and the international strength and scale of the Marriott brand provides an excellent platform to drive international awareness in some of our top destinations across Vietnam.
Of the seven newly signed hotels and resorts, three are conversions expected to join the Marriott system later this year:
- Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island expected to have 829 rooms 403 rooms and suites, plus 426 private villas with two, three and four bedrooms, each with a private pool. Guests will be able to choose from many F&B outlets, including Marriott Hotels’ Greatroom lobby lounge and a pool bar. Facilities include three meeting rooms, two swimming pools, two tennis courts, a fitness center and a spa.
- Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa is expected to be a vibrant, design-led resort following a strategic rebrand and envisions marking Marriott Internationals entry into Hoi An, the elegant UNESCO-listed port city. The resort is planned to have 193 elegant rooms and suites, 25 private villas, two restaurants, two bars, an outdoor infinity pool, a spa, fitness center and two floodlit tennis courts. Plans also call for a ballroom, two meeting rooms and an event lawn for meetings and events.
- Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas is expected to feature a collection of spacious two, three and four bedroom pool villas, all with ample indoor and outdoor space for romantic getaways and family vacations. Located on Non Nuoc Beach near the center of Danang, the resort is also expected to have three F&B outlets, a swimming pool, fitness center, Quan Spa, kids’ club, two tennis courts and a water sports center.
Four new buildings with more than 1,200 rooms are expected to open by 2028, including Bac Ninh Marriott Hotel. Expected to open in 2026, the hotel is slated to be Marriott International’s debut in the northern province of Bac Ninh, near Hanoi. The hotel plan includes 275 rooms and suites, five F&B outlets including a sky bar, a swimming pool, fitness center and Quan Spa. Expected to be the new destination for out-of-town events, the hotel is slated to feature a 691 square meter ballroom and two additional meeting spaces.
Marriott International currently operates 16 hotels and resorts in Vietnam, with a strong development pipeline. In the coming years, the debuts of several exciting brands are expected in the country, such as The Ritz-Carlton, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Element by Westin and Courtyard by Marriott.
Note on forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws, including statements related to the expected growth of units and rooms; our growth pipeline; Expected development of hotels and other projects, conversions and openings; debut of the brand in certain markets; and similar statements about anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess accurately, including risk factors that we identify in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Vinpearl
Vinpearl is the leading tourism – tourism – entertainment brand in Vietnam, currently operating 35 hotels and resorts in 17 provinces and cities with a capacity of more than 18,500 hotel rooms and villas. This ongoing partnership proves the right strategy of Vinpearl to elevate and internationalize the brand in the hospitality industry. The collaboration promises to bring different experiences to domestic and foreign tourists, enabling them to experience global standard services while enjoying Vinpearl’s unique all-in-one ecosystem with a local touch.
About Marriott International, Inc.
Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and includes a portfolio of approximately 8,300 properties under 30 major brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, his highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl at I tweet AND Instagram.
Media contact
Daryl Pan
Senior Director, Communications, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China)
Marriott International
Daryl.Pan@marriott.com
|
Sources
2/ https://news.marriott.com/news/2023/04/19/marriott-international-signs-another-milestone-agreement-with-vinpearl-in-vietnam
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- tim cook narendra modi: Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledges to expand his business in India
- 5 Movies and TV Shows That Were Filmed in the Fayetteville Area
- TTFI to Establish National Center of Excellence at Bengaluru SAI | More sports news
- Sheena Sood pays homage to her Indian heritage through her fashion brand, abacaxi
- Court overturns $20 million sandbox patent ruling against Google The Register
- Fox News is still facing a $2.7 billion defamation suit
- Thank you Xi Jinping, coal prices jumped more than 7%
- US Supreme Court Delays Ruling on Abortion Pill Restrictions Until Friday | United States Supreme Court
- Jonathan Majors denies allegations of domestic violence and abuse; Silent DA – Deadline
- Sentinel Occupational Safety and Cornerstone Research Group Partner to Improve Worker Safety
- Why has Apple opened its first store in India? – BBC News
- Back in his hometown, President Jokowi continues to work solo