Marriott International signs another historic deal with Vinpearl in Vietnam

The signing of seven additional properties underlines a strong development pipeline and positions Vinpearl to be the largest owner of Marriotts in Vietnam with 15 hotels and resorts.

Marriott International, Inc. announced today that it has signed agreements with Vinpearl, Vietnam’s largest hospitality and leisure chain, for seven more hotels and resorts, with more than 2,500 rooms. These seven hotels add to the eight hotels announced in 2022, when Marriott first entered into the agreement with Vinpearl. With today’s announcement, Vinpearl is expected to be the largest owner of Marriotts in Vietnam with 15 hotels and resorts.

This signing marks another milestone in our collaboration with Vinpearl, and we are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with these additional signings, noted Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China for Marriott International. With new locations set in major tourist centers such as Danang and Nha Trang, our anticipated inaugural resort in the popular cultural city of Hoi An, and the anticipated first international five-star hotel in Bac Ninh, we are well positioned to meet the Vietnamese. various hospitality needs in primary, secondary and tertiary destinations.

Mr. Juergen Doerr, CEO of Vinpearl further said, we are pleased to continue working together and leverage our strategic cooperation with Marriott throughout Vietnam. The pioneering values ​​shared by our respective organizations fit well together, and the international strength and scale of the Marriott brand provides an excellent platform to drive international awareness in some of our top destinations across Vietnam.

Of the seven newly signed hotels and resorts, three are conversions expected to join the Marriott system later this year:

Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island expected to have 829 rooms 403 rooms and suites, plus 426 private villas with two, three and four bedrooms, each with a private pool. Guests will be able to choose from many F&B outlets, including Marriott Hotels’ Greatroom lobby lounge and a pool bar. Facilities include three meeting rooms, two swimming pools, two tennis courts, a fitness center and a spa.

is expected to be a vibrant, design-led resort following a strategic rebrand and envisions marking Marriott Internationals entry into Hoi An, the elegant UNESCO-listed port city. The resort is planned to have 193 elegant rooms and suites, 25 private villas, two restaurants, two bars, an outdoor infinity pool, a spa, fitness center and two floodlit tennis courts. Plans also call for a ballroom, two meeting rooms and an event lawn for meetings and events. Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Non Nuoc Beach Villas is expected to feature a collection of spacious two, three and four bedroom pool villas, all with ample indoor and outdoor space for romantic getaways and family vacations. Located on Non Nuoc Beach near the center of Danang, the resort is also expected to have three F&B outlets, a swimming pool, fitness center, Quan Spa, kids’ club, two tennis courts and a water sports center.

Four new buildings with more than 1,200 rooms are expected to open by 2028, including Bac Ninh Marriott Hotel. Expected to open in 2026, the hotel is slated to be Marriott International’s debut in the northern province of Bac Ninh, near Hanoi. The hotel plan includes 275 rooms and suites, five F&B outlets including a sky bar, a swimming pool, fitness center and Quan Spa. Expected to be the new destination for out-of-town events, the hotel is slated to feature a 691 square meter ballroom and two additional meeting spaces.

Marriott International currently operates 16 hotels and resorts in Vietnam, with a strong development pipeline. In the coming years, the debuts of several exciting brands are expected in the country, such as The Ritz-Carlton, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Element by Westin and Courtyard by Marriott.

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws, including statements related to the expected growth of units and rooms; our growth pipeline; Expected development of hotels and other projects, conversions and openings; debut of the brand in certain markets; and similar statements about anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess accurately, including risk factors that we identify in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Vinpearl

Vinpearl is the leading tourism – tourism – entertainment brand in Vietnam, currently operating 35 hotels and resorts in 17 provinces and cities with a capacity of more than 18,500 hotel rooms and villas. This ongoing partnership proves the right strategy of Vinpearl to elevate and internationalize the brand in the hospitality industry. The collaboration promises to bring different experiences to domestic and foreign tourists, enabling them to experience global standard services while enjoying Vinpearl’s unique all-in-one ecosystem with a local touch.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and includes a portfolio of approximately 8,300 properties under 30 major brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, his highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​at I tweet AND Instagram.

