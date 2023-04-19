City of Toronto expects peak cherry blossoms to begin tomorrow across Toronto – City of Toronto





News Notice April 19, 2023 The City of Toronto is predicting that Toronto’s cherry (Sakura) trees will reach peak bloom this week. Torontonians and visitors alike can enjoy this annual rite of spring in person at 15 park locations across the city where cherry blossom trees are present. Tens of thousands of people come to see the cherry blossoms in High Park every year. To help manage the volume of visitors to the park, vehicle access and parking within High Park will be restricted beginning Thursday, April 20 for the duration of peak bloom, with the exception of TTC Wheel-Trans vehicles. Cherry blossoms usually last four to 10 days, depending on weather conditions. More information, including a map of locations and accessibility information, is available on the City’s Cherry Blossoms website. City parks contain ecologically sensitive areas. Visitors are asked to stay on paved paths, avoid climbing cherry trees or removing flowers or branches, and use designated trash and recycling bins. Many of the Sakura trees in High Park are approximately 60 years old. In 1959, the Japanese ambassador to Canada presented the people of Toronto with Sakura trees on behalf of the people of Tokyo. The trees were planted in appreciation of Toronto’s acceptance of Japanese Canadians displaced after World War II. Many of these trees were planted on the hillside overlooking Grenadier Pond. Continuing this symbol of friendship since this original presentation, the City, the Consul General of Japan in Toronto, the Japanese Canadian Cultural Center and private donors have continued to plant Sakura trees in Toronto. Residents and visitors can also support Toronto’s Sakura cherry trees through the DonateTO portal at www.toronto.ca/sakuradonations. Contributions support the planting of new trees and maintenance of existing trees (supplementing existing city budgets and operations in the area) and landscaping improvements at cherry tree sites. Donations also support interpretation and education about cherry trees. Quotes: Cherry blossom season is back and I can’t wait to see residents and visitors enjoying the blossoms in High Park and locations across Toronto. Thank you to City staff for the work they have done to prepare for the blooming season and the work they will be doing this spring and summer.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park), Chair of the Infrastructure and Environment Committee It’s always a special time of year in High Park to enjoy the cherry blossoms in bloom and take in their beauty. Plan your trip using the TTC or other means to visit the park, and don’t forget your camera! “

Councilor Gord Perks (Parkdale-High Park) This time of year, which marks the 95th anniversary of Japan-Canada diplomatic relations, is ideal to honor and remember the friendship and ongoing relationship between Japan and Canada that is embodied by the Sakura trees.

Consul General of Japan in Toronto, Mr. Sasayama Takuya Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city the leading economic engine in Canada and one of the most diverse and livable cities in the world. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and consistently ranks at the top of international rankings due to investment supported by government, residents and businesses. her. For more information visit City website or follow us I tweet, Instagram OR Facebook.

