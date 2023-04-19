Funding helps 60 organizations build anti-racist communities





More people will have better access to the tools and resources needed to tackle racism and build more inclusive communities, as 60 organizations receive support through the UN’s Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants programme. “Discrimination and racism are real, and many people in this province continue to be victimized by hate,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “I am encouraged and inspired to see so many organizations standing up and speaking out against racism and making BC a more welcoming place.” Almost $300,000 will be awarded to 60 community-based organizations for projects to dismantle systemic racism, address hate incidents and support racialized communities across BC. The Historic Joy Kogawa House Society in Vancouver received funding to host bi-weekly safe and supportive writing circles for queer and Asian-identifying writers to develop writing work for publication. “In addition to the trauma of dealing with the pandemic, Asians have to deal with feeling physically and emotionally unsafe in their social environments. For 2SLGBTQ+ Asians, who are already doubly marginalized as outsiders in the straight and 2SLGBTQ+ communities, the layers of trauma are multiple,” said Ann-Marie Metten, executive director, Historic Joy Kogawa House Society. “Writers who have only met in a safe online space during the pandemic, will now meet in person to write together and develop new creative work. We’re excited to see what results.” Nechako Healthy Community Alliance Society in Vanderhoof received funding to create videos, podcasts and written pieces about life as a racialized person in northern BC and demonstrate ways to get involved in fighting racism in the community. “Sleepy Middle” in our community – that is, people who are indifferent and complacent in anti-racism and hate speech and action – have a lot of potential to support anti-racism and anti-hate education and make real and lasting change,” said Sylvia Byron, Society of Nechako Healthy Community Alliance. “Our hope is to inspire people to move from the silent, inactive, passive dormant middle to a more active and engaged community that will rise up to support anti-hate and anti-racism education and will intervene to prevent racism and hatred where they can.” Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, said: “Indigenous, Black and Colored people continue to experience discrimination in every part of society, and because of this, they are often left behind. These grants are an important way we’re supporting grassroots organizations to tackle systemic racism in the ways they think will work best for their communities, so we can build a more inclusive province for everyone.” Funding preference is given to applications submitted by racialized and otherwise marginalized groups. Projects must have started by March 1, 2023 and must be completed by March 31, 2024. Other government actions that are making BC a safer and more inclusive place for all include: providing funding to support several anti-racism initiatives, such as the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network and the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards;

the restoration of the KT Human Rights Commission;

implementing the K-12 Anti-Racism Action Plan to equip students, teachers and parents with resources to identify and respond to racism and discrimination;

implementing the Anti-Racism Data Act to help the government identify disparities in programs and services and pave the way to a more equitable province; AND

working to introduce new, wider anti-racism legislation in 2024. This year, the government will publish research priorities under the Anti-Racism Data Act. Developed in partnership with local governing entities and the Anti-Racism Data Committee, these priorities will ensure that data collection is focused on areas that matter most to those affected by systemic racism. Learn more: For a complete list of recipients of the BC Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BG_Multiculturalism_Grants_2023.pdf Learn about the Anti-Racism Data Act: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/antiracism Learn about the Anti-Racism Resilience BC Network: https://www.resiliencebc.ca

