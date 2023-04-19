Sudan Tragedy – Tortoise

Long stories short

Fox News settled Dominion’s defamation suit for $787 million (more below).

Tony Danker, the former head of the UK CBI, said he became the fall guy for a wider sexual misconduct scandal.

Inflation in the United Kingdom at 10.1 percent was higher than expected for the second month in a row.

The tragedy of Sudan

Two generals are fighting for the future of Sudan with attack helicopters, fighter jets and artillery barrages. One is a Darfur warlord indicted for war crimes in The Hague, the other a 63-year-old strongman backed by Egypt.

And what? Outsiders may now be tempted to write off Sudan as doomed to cycles of failure and irrelevant in terms of global geopolitics. They couldn’t be more wrong. It is a frontline state in a struggle between autocracy and liberal democracy that will define Africa and the Middle East as surely as the rest of the world.

This large and populous nation (45 million people in an area five times the size of Germany) once tied with Saudi Arabia for the crown of the ultra-conservative Islamic world. Until recently, women were flogged by the religious police if they wore pants. But in 2018, students took to the streets calling for bread, democracy and freedom.

Omar al-Bashir’s three-decade Islamist dictatorship was erased one of the Arab Spring’s only successes, at the cost of hundreds of young Sudanese lives. Now, as smoke billows across Khartoum, those dreams of a Nile democracy are either dying or dying. And the autocrats of the regions will look at them with joy.

Living with a gun

Conflicts have plagued Sudan for decades, first in the south, then Darfur and the Nuba Mountains. Recently there have been skirmishes on the Ethiopian border. But Khartoum always held. The elites played a careful game, balancing Chadian and Libyan warlords against each other, as did Washington, Al Qaeda and Riyadh.

Now the center is collapsing:

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Hemedti commands the Rapid Support Force (RSF), a paramilitary force of about 100,000 that grew out of the murderous Janjaweed militias in the Darfur genocide. (He helped the EU hit migration in 2018, and one source said Paris was considering using it to fight jihadists in the Sahel two years ago.)

The RSF ran parallel to the Sudanese Armed Forces of General Abdel al-Burhans in recent years, and in 2021 the two teamed up for a coup against liberal Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Al Burhan, who became the de facto ruler, wanted to merge the RSF into the army.

But Hemedti, who has become extremely wealthy from gold mining in Darfur and has powerful allies in Moscow and Dubai, refused.

Both sides are armed to the teeth. Now millions of civilians in Khartoum are locked in their homes as the ground shakes from the explosions. Many are without food or water supplies; others cannot retrieve their dead relatives from the streets.

This is a fight between two partners in a crime, [the] The coup of October 25, 2021, on the spoils of their crime, says Amgad Fareid, a former senior adviser to the ousted prime minister. This is a war between two evils that neither have this country’s best interests at heart.

According to the UN, at least 185 people have been killed and 1,800 injured. The real numbers are likely to be much higher. Doctors say they are running out of blood supplies and about a dozen hospitals have either been attacked or closed.

of now reported that the EU’s top humanitarian aid official has been shot dead, while the home of the EU envoy in Sudan has been attacked. The US also says gunmen fired on one of its diplomatic convoys.

A 24-hour ceasefire on Tuesday was broken in minutes.

The Sudanese Armed Forces released a video claim that they had captured thermobaric shells apparently supplied by the United Arab Emirates to the RSF

While the blame ultimately rests with the two generals, no autocrat in the region wanted a successful democratic Sudan. Since the revolution, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and even Russia have allied themselves with anti-democratic Sudanese factions. Others, including Eritrea and Ethiopia, sowed division to keep a rival down.

There was a fascinating story in Sudan that you could go from a terrorist state, a dictatorship to a democracy, says Cameron Hudson, former head of Africa at the White House National Security Council. We in the West allowed those in the security sector to portray themselves as legitimate political actors and not the criminal mafia that they are. We have enabled much of what is happening now.

What is unfolding is a tragedy with two tracks, international support acts and 45 million powerless viewers.

cAPITAL ECONOMY, BUSINESS AND FINANCE

The indecisive fox

The jurors were seated. The jacket mic snapped and was live. Rupert Murdoch, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson were among the star witnesses who were questioned in the first week. And then Judge Eric Davis said the libel trial of the century wasn’t going to happen. of Fox Dominion the case was settled at the last minute for $787 million, which spares News Corp executives the horror of cross-examination about the lies they peddled to the American public about the 2020 election and means that anyone who wants to can keep believing those lies. Dominion, which makes voting machines, said the money was vindication and accountability. Up to a point. Fox didn’t have to apologize, and the $787 million is a small fraction of its $14 billion revenue in 2022 (8 percent year-over-year growth). But at least Dominion will get the money instead of facing years of appeals. Fox is still being sued by another voting machine company and one of its manufacturers.

TECHNOLOGY AI, SCIENCE AND NEW THINGS

Turn on the erotica

First it was corrupted Peppa Pig videos on YouTube; then it was BeReal. Now it seems that even the Kindle can’t prevent explicit material from reaching children. After pornographic images circulated on Amazon’s Kindle app, Google and Apple both asked Amazon to increase its online security measures. Without parental controls, the Kindle app offers access to a dubious world of self-published content. A kid-friendly alternative, Amazon Kids+, is on the market, but at a cost of $6.99 per month, many parents opt for the free alternative. Efforts to introduce federal internet security legislation failed in the US last year, but 16 countries are proposing their bills online.

100-year life health, education AND GOVERNMENT

Liasons mysterious woman

Here’s an odd one: London’s Metropolitan Police arrested a French publisher on Monday as he arrived in London for the biennial book fair. Ernest Moret, foreign rights manager for Editions La Fabrique, was pulled aside by police officers acting under provisions of the Terrorism Act. The officers claimed in the justification that he had taken part in the ongoing protests in France. British publisher Verso added in a joint statement with Editions La Fabrique that the arrest appears to clearly indicate cooperation between French and British authorities in the matter. The National Union of Journalists called the arrest extremely disturbing. Moret was questioned for six hours and arrested for obstruction after he refused to hand over the passcodes to his phone and computer. He was released on bail on Tuesday evening. Since when do protests in France count as terrorism in England?

Our planet CLIMATE AND geopolitics

Son of a Shah

Israel has welcomed an unlikely visitor, the heir to Iran’s peacock throne. Reza Pahlavi, the son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah deposed by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, has traveled to Jerusalem to express a message of friendship to the Iranian people, to honor the victims of Holocaust and look at some of the country’s water technologies, Israel gets more than half of its water from desalination, while Iran is struggling with water scarcity. The Israeli government said the self-styled crown prince, 62, who spent most of his life in exile in the US, would be the most senior Iranian figure ever to make a public visit to Israel. Pahlavi has become a popular secularist and democracy activist in the West. In Iran, officials dismissed the trip as trivial, and even anti-regime protesters may be skeptical. The wounds inflicted by Savak’s secret police, his fathers, have not yet faded.

identity and belonging to the cultural society

Culture clash

The US is making an effort to reclaim international culture through Unesco, the UN’s educational, scientific and cultural agency. The Obama administration halted payments to UNESCO in 2011, citing anti-Israel bias. China moved in to fill the Uncle Sam-shaped funding hole and now boasts 56 World Heritage Sites, second only to Italy and eight times the number of UNESCO sites in Egypt, a country that it does not lack important historical sites. China has funded everything from film festivals in Ouagadougou to an artificial intelligence summit in Beijing. But UNESCO is also setting standards for artificial intelligence, and the spectacle of China writing international AI rules appears to have been a step too far for the US. Washington is now considering paying $150 million to come in from the cold.

Will Brown

@_Will_Brown

Additional reporting by Catherine Neilan, Anna Scott and Carla Conti.

Photos Getty Images

