PSAC strike action: Live updates from Parliament Hill

The first day of a strike by 155,000 federal public servants is underway, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent extended service disruptions to Canadians.

Canada’s largest public service union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), went on strike at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday after it said it had “exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract “, which is exactly what the federal Liberals say is already on the table, both in terms of pay increases and other accommodations.

Those striking include about 120,000 members across the mainstream public administration, as well as 35,000 employees of the Canada Revenue Agency. Although, the federal government says about 48,000 of those workers have been designated as essential and will remain on the job.

Negotiations are ongoing in the nation’s capital, but while those talks continue behind closed doors, here’s a roundup of the latest developments from Parliament Hill as they happen:

12:30 PM: FEDS UPDATE ON STRIKE, SAY CAN’T OFFER ‘BLANK CHECK’

Federal ministers confirmed midday on Wednesday that there is still no deal with striking public servants because the federal government “can’t write a blank cheque”.

“I can’t stress enough how disappointing this is, based on the progress we’ve made at the negotiating table. This is not where we should be. Over the last two weeks, we’ve been able to resolve a number of issues through mediation. And most importantly, we have put a fair and competitive wage offer on the table,” said Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.

She said the government is on the table with a “competitive” offer of a nine per cent pay rise over three years, in line with the Public Interest Commission’s recommendation, as well as proposals for telecommuting, increased shift and weekend bonuses, and improving paid leave for family responsibilities.

“To all federal public servants across the country who work hard every day, your work is valued by Canadians and by us. We will continue to work with PSAC to reach agreements that are fair and competitive, but we cannot we do unless the union is prepared to compromise. We can’t write a blank check,” Fortier said.

Joined by CRA Minister Diane Lebouthillier and other federal ministers, the press conference included a detailed update on the services that will be affected as a result of this strike. You can read more about expected service delays here.

12:20 p.m.: GOVERNMENT HOUSE LEADER FOR CHRISTIANITY LEGISLATION AT WORK

House of Commons leader Mark Holland was asked by reporters about the timing of potential back-to-work legislation, given the procedural and time requirements.

He would not discuss details, saying the government’s focus is still on negotiations.

“We want to make sure we get a deal that’s fair to those who work incredibly hard in the public service and serve Canadians, but at the same time that’s fair to the taxpayers. So I’ve been taking it step by step and I would not engage in some hypothetical of what will happen in the future,” he said.

Pressed to comment on whether work is underway to prepare legislation in case the talks fail, Holland said that while he understands the temptation to look into the future, it is “not clear”.

“I can’t tell you where this is going to go, but I can say that there is a fair deal on the table and that our objective is to ensure that a deal is fair to both the taxpayer and the public service. ”

12:00 p.m.: PSAC LEADERS SPEAK FROM THE PICKET LINE

Outside Treasury Board headquarters, PSAC national president Chris Aylward and PSAC national executive vice president spoke to striking workers and the media from the picket line set up at 90 Elgin St. in Ottawa, otherwise known as the Jim Flaherty Building.

“The workers are fed up, the workers are frustrated and the workers are saying enough is enough. We’re not going to take any more waste,” Aylward said. “We’re still at the table. Talks are ongoing, but we’re going to stay here as long as it takes until we get a fair deal. When we work together in solidarity, we’re going to win this fight.”

A key sticking point for PSAC appears to be telework, seeking to include it in collective agreements. Aylward asked why the Treasury Board has said hybrid working is the way of the future but is now showing resistance to more flexibility on the table. The federal position is that determining where employees work is a primary management right.

“If they don’t come back to the table and if they don’t start negotiations seriously about our priorities, we will stay here as long as it takes,” he said.

According to PSAC there are more than 250 box locations across the country, making this one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.

11:45 AM: CONSERVATIVE CRITIC SAYS FEDS NEED TO ‘TAKE… ACTION TOGETHER’

Addressing the strike, Conservative MP and treasury board critic Stephanie Kusie spoke to reporters after a group meeting, calling on the federal government to get its act together.

“The strike we’re seeing here today is the complete result of the incompetence of the Prime Minister and his government. Canada is broken. And this is just another example. After eight years of this Liberal government, public servants are suffering too. at greater cost higher living standards, higher inflation”.

Kusie questioned why, with billions in additional public service spending, this contract dispute has not been resolved.

“It’s Canadians who suffer. It’s Canadians who won’t get their passports. It’s Canadian loved ones who won’t have their immigration processes completed and it’s Canadians who won’t get their tax returns,” said Case. “We call on Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government to come together, resolve this strike, reach an agreement.”

10:15 AM ET: PDP LEADER JAGMEET SINGH JOINS Giant’s Line

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, supported by some members of the New Democrat caucus, joined the PSAC strikers on Parliament Hill.

In an interview with CTV News’ Kevin Gallagher, Singh called on the federal government to continue negotiating beyond the nine percent cumulative pay offer and present a “fair contract” that meets all PSCA requirements.

“These workers are the workers who were there for Canadians when people needed help the most during the pandemic. These are the workers who provided unprecedented support, financial support to people and now they are demanding respect and dignity,” Singh said. .

“They are feeling the squeeze of inflation. These are some of the highest paid public sector workers. And they are demanding respect, which I fully support. The solution here is that the government should give a contract, negotiated in a way right, which respects these workers”.

Singh reiterated that the NDP will never support back-to-work legislation, saying these workers are fighting for “all workers.”

10:10 AM ET: PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SPEAKS ABOUT ALBANIA

Speaking to reporters on his way to a Liberal caucus meeting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians have a right and deserve to be able to get the services they expect from the federal government and that’s why public service management and representatives of work should “return to the negotiating table”.

Stating that he would not negotiate in public, the prime minister would not comment on why the government wants to force public service workers back into the office to do the work they have been doing remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor would he say whether back-to-work legislation is an option.

“We understand that it’s really important to respect labor rights and there’s a work stoppage now. It’s day one. Let’s make sure that, while this is going on, we’re at the negotiating table. That’s why we expect both managers and unions to sit down and hold [doing] hard work for Canadians,” Trudeau said.

9-10 AM AND: MINISTERS OF TREASURY, IMMIGRATION, PASSPORTS REACT

On their way to a meeting of the federal Liberal caucus, some of the top ministers whose departments are now affected by the strike fielded questions about what the work stoppage means for Canadians.

Chief Minister Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said the federal government was still at the table and hoped to make progress today.

“I’m confident we can,” Fortier said.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said he was now looking at maintaining essential services, but the strike had the potential to have “a serious impact” on service levels, pointing to recent progress in reducing processing times that could be lost as soon as possible. long for public service employees to stay out of work.

Karina Gould, whose portfolio includes Service Canada and passports, said her related staff will be able to process humanitarian and emergency passports such as those needed if there is a death in the family or an illness requiring treatment abroad so how long the strike lasts. . Other income support programs are being prioritized.

“We’ll have to see how that goes. You know, if this job action ramps up quickly, it won’t have a huge impact. However, if it continues for a significant enough period of time, then it will .”

“At this point in time you know, we’re an hour into it, let’s hope those negotiations continue to move forward.”