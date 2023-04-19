Where to join the coronation celebrations in Sunderland





Sunderland will join millions of people across the UK with its own special celebration to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Six big screens have been lined up to help communities across the city join in the celebrations, with people invited to bring the whole family along to watch the historic event live as it happens on Saturday 6 May. Free Coronation screenings are taking place at: Keel Square in Sunderland city centre Hylton Castle in Castletown Barnes Park

Town Moor, East End Galleries Shopping Center, Washington Marion Dixon, Assistant Director of Regulatory Services at Sunderland City Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for communities across the city to come together to celebrate this historic occasion. “We want everyone to have a great time, so we’re working closely with Sunderland BID and community partners across Sunderland to make it a special and memorable day for everyone who comes along. “There will be something for everyone with free family fun activities at most shows, so we’re encouraging people to pack a picnic and bring the whole family along to see this historic event live.” A fun-filled program is being organized around a series of shows. Keel Square – 10:00 – 16:00 In Keel Square, the free show is just one part of an event that will have hours of entertainment, including everything from walking royalty to a Punch and Judy show to face painting and glitter. Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council have put together a range of family-friendly events to help people enjoy the historic occasion together. This includes: Fun for kids

The workshops

Mini golf and character walks

Food and drink stalls offering cuisine from around the world, including companies such as Burger Bros and Mexican food retailer Don’t You Know I’m Loco, as well as outlets selling noodle dishes, ice cream and desserts.

The Bridges Shopping Center will also host carolers performing songs from all the years and a coronation cookie giveaway. Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, believes it will be a fantastic day. “Almost everyone across the country will want to do something memorable on this historic occasion and watching the coronation on the big screen will be extremely special,” she said. “We hope our program of events will have something for people of all ages and we’re sure people will enjoy coming together and celebrating King Charles III’s official accession to the throne.” For full program details for the day visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk Barnes Park 10.30am – 2.30pm All activities are FREE

Face painters

Royal Stilt Walkers

Balloon modeler (Balloon corgis)

Craft Activities for Kids (Make Your Own Wreath) Town Moor 10.30am – 2.30pm All activities are FREE

Face painters

Royal Stilt Walkers

Balloon modeler (Balloon corgis)

Craft Activities for Kids (Make Your Own Wreath)

Traditional family games (shy coconut golf and mini golf) Rector’s Park 10.30 – 14.30 All activities are FREE

Face painters

Royal Stilt Walkers

Balloon modeler (Balloon corgis)

Craft Activities for Kids (Make Your Own Wreath) Hylton Castle Free coronation screening

Details of additional activities will be announced soon Galleries Free coronation screening Sunderland’s Grand Coronation Lunch is part of a national initiative running from May 6-8 where neighbors and communities are encouraged to come together in “food, friendship and fun”. To keep up to date with the city’s plans for the Coronation celebration, visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/king-coronation April 19, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/article/27270/Where-to-join-in-the-Coronation-celebrations-in-Sunderland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related