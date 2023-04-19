International
Navy to decommission 2 carriers in row, 2 LCS set for foreign sale, long-range shipbuilding plan says
The Navy will decommission two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers back-to-back and two Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships will be put up for foreign military sale, under the latest long-range shipbuilding services plan.
After a planned 13-month service life extension, the 48-year-old USS Nimitz (CVN-68) will be decommissioned in 2026, a year later than planned in previous years. Commissioned in 1975, Nimitz it was built for a 50-year service and the expansion will squeeze at least one more deployment from the first-class carrier.
In a statement Tuesday to USNI News, the Navy said its plan to extend Nimitz is part of a five-and-a-half-month maintenance availability that will keep the carrier running until May 2026.
Download the document here.
The total expected cost of the yard period is $200 million, currently requested in the budget. Projections underpinning previous budget submissions had already calculated the cost of a shorter 60-day useful life to enable operations until the initial retirement in April 2025, so completing the originally planned period at the yard to the appropriate length of 5 – 1/2 months. is an additional cost to the Navy of about $90 million per [service life extension]said the statement.
After his last deployment, Nimitz will travel to HIIs Newport News Shipbuilding to begin the decommissioning process at the Virginia yard, Defense broken reported last week in a story about planning for Nimitzthe annihilation of.
NimitzIts decommissioning will follow the former USS Enterprise (CVN-65), which was decommissioned in 2012. For the past decade, Newport News has been host to the first part of the US nuclear aircraft carrier as it removed the cores of the ship’s eight reactors. Decommissioning the Nimitz-class carriers, which only have two reactors, is likely to be an easier task.
Enterprise AND Nimitz are similar in that they are large, broken vessels containing low levels of various hazardous materials. However, they have a very different design, so the approach to decommissioning will reflect those differences, said Jamie Koehler, a spokeswoman for the Naval Sea Systems Command. Defense broken.
Newport News has extensive experience on Nimitz hulls as part of the mid-life refueling and overhaul performed on carriers.
Our Newport News Shipbuilding team is experienced in decommissioning and defueling nuclear powered aircraft carriers. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and industry relationships to join the Navy in preparing for the decommissioning and decommissioning of the USS Nimitz(CVN-68), HIS spokesman Todd Corillo said in a statement to USNI News.
Nimitz will remove a one-year buffer between Nimitz and dismantling the USS carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), according to plan.
Without a similar extension of service life, EMI will leave the fleet in 2027 and will likely join Nimitz in Newport News, along with at least one, if not two carriers under repair and new carriers Enterprise (CVN-80) and Doris Miller (CVN-81) under construction at the Virginia yard.
Also in the long-range shipbuilding plan, the Navy clarified the fate of two Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships that the service wants to retire before their expected 25-year service life.
USSJackson(LCS-6) and USSMontgomery (LCS-8), commissioned in 2015 and 2016 respectively, are now marked for foreign military sales as part of the decommissioning plan.
The Navy said the Independence-class ships’ focus on mine countermeasures missions means the service only needs 15.
LCS 6 and LCS 8 were originally [surface warfare] certain vessels; however, [the Fiscal Year 2023 budget] reset the LCS program to have only six Liberty-class LCSs dedicated [surface warfare]. Dedicating each of the classes to a specific mission group enables corps formation and fleet concentration areas to align, simplify and rationalize management, training and support activities, the report said.
A total inventory of 17 Independence-class LCSs leaves the Navy with two of those ships as redundant to require support of the wrong mission group; therefore, the two older Independence-class ships are scheduled to be decommissioned in FY2024. Moreover, none of these ships [has] Completed mortality and survivability improvements.
While the Navy is committed to the disposal plans contained in the long-range shipbuilding plan, the remainder of the report, by the services’ admission, paints an incomplete picture of the utility’s future shipbuilding plans.
The Navy is conducting a Battle Force Ship Assessment and Requirements Report (BFSAR) utilizing the Department of Defense Planning’s recently approved National Defense Strategy 2022 (NDS) scenario. That analysis will not be completed until June 2023 and does not inform this report, said a letter from Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro accompanying the prospectus to Congress.
The BFSAR analysis led by NDS 2022 will inform the FY2025 shipbuilding plan.
